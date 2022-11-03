Landsea Homes Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights



Home sales revenue increased 56.3% to $326 million

Third quarter net income of $20.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share

Total homes delivered increased 43% to 543 homes

Quarter-end homes in backlog increased 18% to 1,285 for a total of $741.1 million

Home sales gross margin expanded 480 basis points to 20.9%



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $25.3 million, and net income of $20.0 million, or $0.49 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $13.8 million with net income of $10.8 million, or $0.23 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $27.6 million or $0.69 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $8.2 million, or $0.18 per share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes posted strong year-over-year top and bottom-line growth in the third quarter of 2022, as home sales revenue increased 56% to $326 million and earnings grew 130% to $0.49 per diluted share,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “We also continued to make progress on the margin front generating a 480 basis-point improvement to our home sales gross margin, which came in at 20.9%. Our teams did an excellent job overcoming operational obstacles and supply chain issues in the quarter, particularly our Florida division, where we experienced closing delays but no major property damage due to Hurricane Ian.”

Mr. Ho continued, “As has been widely reported, new home sales activity slowed in the third quarter, as the combination of higher interest rates and negative buyer psychology weighed on demand. These factors also led to an increase in cancellation activity in our backlog, resulting in a cancellation rate of 9% of beginning backlog for the quarter. We are proactively adjusting our sales efforts to spur demand but expect the landscape to remain uncertain until there is more clarity on the interest rate outlook.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “Despite these near-term headwinds, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for our industry and our company. Existing home inventory remains scarce in our markets, and we believe that we have positioned our company in markets with great long-term housing fundamentals that are expected to experience outsized job and population growth. These factors, combined with our attractive product profile, solid balance sheet and operational discipline, give us confidence in the future of Landsea Homes.”

Operating Results

Total revenue increased 57% to $335.6 million compared to $214.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily driven by increases in average sales price across our divisions, increased performance from our Florida division, and the delivery of units from our New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 43% to 543 homes at an average sales price of $601,000 compared to 380 homes delivered at an average sales price of $550,000 in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was attributable to the larger contribution of our Florida operations, coupled with deliveries from New York.

Net new home orders were 257 homes with a dollar value of $165.5 million, an average sales price of $644,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 1.5 sales per active community. This compares to 275 homes with a dollar value of $184.9 million, an average sales price of $673,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.6 sales per active community in the prior year period. The decrease in new home orders was due to slowing demand related to the significant increase in interest rates which have created uncertainty with homebuyers and impacted affordability.

Total homes in backlog increased 18% to 1,285 homes with a dollar value of $741.1 million and an average sales price of $577,000 at September 30, 2022. This compares to 1,092 homes with a dollar value of $606.2 million and an average sales price of $555,000 at September 30, 2021. The increase in units and value is due to acquired inventory from our homebuilder acquisition in January. Average sales prices in backlog increased for all of our divisions, reflecting price appreciation from earlier in the year.

Total lots owned or controlled at September 30, 2022, increased 27% to 12,410 compared to 9,756 at September 30, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders and additional lots under control in Texas. Additionally, we have accelerated our asset-light strategy and now control 57% of our lots compared to 43% owned.

Home sales gross margin increased to 20.9% from 16.1% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 27.2% compared to 21.4% in the prior year period. The lift was primarily due to price appreciation and an increase in gross margins within our California and Florida segments.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $20.0 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $27.6 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.49 compared to $0.23 in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.69 compared to $0.18 in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $47.4 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $198.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $117.4 million and $60.7 million in availability under the Company’s $675 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $585.1 million compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 46.1% at September 30, 2022 and the Company’s net debt to net book capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 40.6% at September 30, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Fourth quarter 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 750 to 800

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $560,000 to $580,000

Home sales gross margin to be approximately 20% on a GAAP basis, or 26% to 27% on an adjusted basis.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corporation on January 7, 2021 (the “Business Combination”). These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

the benefits of the Business Combination and the acquisitions of Vintage Estate and Hanover (the “Acquisitions”);

the future financial performance of the Company;

changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and

other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;

costs related to continuing as a public company;

the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes’ securities on Nasdaq;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;

the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;

risks and uncertainties relating to the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting;

the possibility that additional information may arise that would require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our historical financial statements, report additional material weaknesses or delay the filing of our current financial statements; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,192 $ 342,810 Cash held in escrow 7,190 4,079 Restricted cash — 443 Real estate inventories 1,179,418 844,792 Due from affiliates 5,180 4,465 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures — 470 Goodwill 68,639 24,457 Other assets 98,239 43,998 Total assets $ 1,468,858 $ 1,265,514 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 82,347 $ 73,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 114,836 97,724 Due to affiliates 2,357 2,357 Warrant liability — 9,185 Notes and other debts payable, net 585,065 461,117 Total liabilities 784,605 644,117 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,110,794 issued and 40,950,043 outstanding as of September 30, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 497,078 535,345 Retained earnings 132,767 84,797 Total stockholders' equity 629,849 620,147 Noncontrolling interests 54,404 1,250 Total equity 684,253 621,397 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,468,858 $ 1,265,514

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 326,496 $ 208,916 $ 975,269 $ 603,281 Lot sales and other 9,089 5,213 45,222 21,541 Total revenues 335,585 214,129 1,020,491 624,822 Cost of sales Home sales 258,362 175,349 770,220 511,177 Lot sales and other 10,737 3,419 40,546 16,929 Total cost of sales 269,099 178,768 810,766 528,106 Gross margin Home sales 68,134 33,567 205,049 92,104 Lot sales and other (1,648 ) 1,794 4,676 4,612 Total gross margin 66,486 35,361 209,725 96,716 Sales and marketing expenses 21,063 12,299 64,366 34,880 General and administrative expenses 21,111 16,905 70,734 45,826 Total operating expenses 42,174 29,204 135,100 80,706 Income from operations 24,312 6,157 74,625 16,010 Other income (expense), net 920 394 (793 ) 3,927 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures 70 168 139 814 Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability — 7,040 (7,315 ) (3,245 ) Pretax income 25,302 13,759 66,656 17,506 Provision for income taxes 4,021 2,977 17,460 3,160 Net income 21,281 10,782 49,196 14,346 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,311 (15 ) 1,226 (41 ) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 19,970 $ 10,797 $ 47,970 $ 14,387 Income per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.23 $ 1.10 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.23 $ 1.09 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,935,152 45,281,091 42,768,269 45,077,015 Diluted 40,097,269 45,329,891 42,943,871 45,146,552

Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 154 $ 69,690 $ 453 171 $ 63,464 $ 371 (10 )% 10 % 22 % California 128 118,978 930 121 110,046 909 6 % 8 % 2 % Florida 243 103,086 424 81 30,306 374 200 % 240 % 13 % Metro New York 11 28,132 2,557 — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 7 6,610 944 7 5,100 729 — % 30 % 29 % Total 543 $ 326,496 $ 601 380 $ 208,916 $ 550 43 % 56 % 9 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 451 $ 200,881 $ 445 560 $ 192,808 $ 344 (19 )% 4 % 29 % California 389 342,217 880 384 346,680 903 1 % (1 )% (3 )% Florida 766 318,711 416 152 55,406 365 404 % 475 % 14 % Metro New York 43 95,758 2,227 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 18 17,702 983 10 8,387 839 80 % 111 % 17 % Total 1,667 $ 975,269 $ 585 1,106 $ 603,281 $ 545 51 % 62 % 7 %

Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 38 $ 15,397 $ 405 0.8 98 $ 47,922 $ 489 2.5 (61 )% (68 )% (17 %) (68 )% California 68 56,460 830 1.8 142 107,442 757 4.6 (52 )% (47 )% 10 % (61 )% Florida 134 70,973 530 1.8 29 13,869 478 1.1 362 % 412 % 11 % 64 % Metro New York 7 13,472 1,925 2.3 8 13,220 1,653 2.7 (13 )% 2 % 16 % (15 )% Texas(1) 10 9,172 917 1.7 (2 ) 2,487 N/A (0.4 ) (600 )% 269 % — % (525 )% Total 257 165,474 $ 644 1.5 275 184,940 $ 673 2.6 (7 )% (11 )% (4 )% (42 )%





(1) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is not a meaningful disclosure due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts are renegotiated. Our three new sales contracts during the three months ended September 30, 2021 had an ASP of $1,088 thousand.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 310 $ 154,420 $ 498 2.6 531 $ 213,907 $ 403 4.4 (42 )% (28 )% 24 % (41 )% California 357 330,705 926 3.4 422 379,979 900 4.2 (15 )% (13 )% 3 % (19 )% Florida 728 350,029 481 3.0 76 35,556 468 1.6 858 % 884 % 3 % 88 % Metro New York 20 50,662 2,533 2.2 13 26,518 2,040 2.4 54 % 91 % 24 % (8 )% Texas(1)(2) 17 16,268 957 0.8 (11 ) (5,584 ) N/A (1.6 ) (255 )% (391 )% N/A (150 )% Total 1,432 $ 902,084 $ 630 2.9 1,031 $ 650,376 $ 631 3.7 39 % 39 % — % (22 )%





(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on five months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021. (2) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is not a meaningful disclosure due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts are renegotiated. Our three new sales contracts during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 had an ASP of $1,088 thousand.

Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Arizona 16.3 13.3 23 % 13.1 13.3 (2 )% California 12.3 10.3 19 % 11.7 11.1 5 % Florida(1) 25.3 9.0 181 % 26.9 9.6 180 % Metro New York 1.0 1.0 — % 1.0 0.6 67 % Texas(1) 2.0 1.7 18 % 2.3 1.4 64 % Total 57.0 35.3 61 % 55.0 31.1 77 %





(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas for the nine months ended September 2021 are based on five months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

Backlog

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 281 $ 134,771 $ 480 479 $ 194,031 $ 405 (41 )% (31 )% 19 % California 224 214,864 959 280 249,709 892 (20 )% (14 )% 8 % Florida(1) 767 374,953 489 301 118,632 394 155 % 216 % 24 % Metro New York 2 5,591 2,796 13 26,518 2,040 (85 )% (79 )% 37 % Texas 11 10,914 992 19 17,347 913 (42 )% (37 )% 9 % Total 1,285 $ 741,093 $ 577 1,092 $ 606,237 $ 555 18 % 22 % 4 %





(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled



September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 2,302 2,191 4,493 3,842 1,246 5,088 (12 )% California 628 1,948 2,576 1,005 1,137 2,142 20 % Florida 2,420 1,978 4,398 806 697 1,503 193 % Metro New York 7 — 7 50 — 50 (86 )% Texas 18 918 936 55 918 973 (4 )% Total 5,375 7,035 12,410 5,758 3,998 9,756 27 %

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 % 2021 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 326,496 100.0 % $ 208,916 100.0 % Cost of home sales 258,362 79.1 % 175,349 83.9 % Home sales gross margin 68,134 20.9 % 33,567 16.1 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 10,138 3.1 % 7,262 3.5 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 78,272 24.0 % 40,829 19.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 10,612 3.3 % 3,840 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 88,884 27.2 % $ 44,669 21.4 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 % 2021 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 975,269 100.0 % $ 603,281 100.0 % Cost of home sales 770,220 79.0 % 511,177 84.7 % Home sales gross margin 205,049 21.0 % 92,104 15.3 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 31,224 3.2 % 25,551 4.2 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 236,273 24.2 % 117,655 19.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 41,162 4.2 % 10,969 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 277,435 28.4 % $ 128,624 21.3 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 21,281 $ 10,782 Provision for income taxes 4,021 2,977 Interest in cost of sales 10,150 7,282 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — 281 Interest expense — 11 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,382 1,287 EBITDA 36,834 22,620 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 10,612 3,840 Transaction costs — 328 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved (70 ) (449 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness — — Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability — (7,040 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,376 $ 19,299





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 49,196 $ 14,346 Provision for income taxes 17,460 3,160 Interest in cost of sales 31,276 25,648 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures 70 1,056 Interest expense — 32 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,445 3,240 EBITDA 102,447 47,482 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 41,162 10,969 Transaction costs 1,205 4,492 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved (209 ) (1,870 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,496 (4,266 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,315 3,245 Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,416 $ 60,052

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 19,970 $ 10,797 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 714 2,571 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures (70 ) (168 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 10,612 3,840 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness — — Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability — (7,040 ) Total adjustments 11,256 (797 ) Tax-effected adjustments (1) 8,270 (2,458 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 28,240 $ 8,339 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 19,970 $ 10,797 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (487 ) (239 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,483 $ 10,558 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 28,240 $ 8,339 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (689 ) (184 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27,551 $ 8,155 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.23 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 39,935,152 45,281,091 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 40,097,269 45,329,891





(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 47,970 $ 14,387 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 3,831 9,813 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures (139 ) (814 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 41,162 10,969 Merger related transaction costs — 2,656 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,496 (4,266 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,315 3,245 Total adjustments 54,665 21,603 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 44,599 15,583 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 92,569 $ 29,970 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 47,970 $ 14,387 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (1,094 ) (315 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 46,876 $ 14,072 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 92,569 $ 29,970 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (2,111 ) (656 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 90,458 $ 29,314 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.31 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 2.12 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 2.11 $ 0.65 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 42,768,269 45,077,015 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 42,943,871 45,146,552





(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.