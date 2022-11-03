Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size USD 102.32 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 15.07%

New York, United States , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size is expected to be worth USD 22.90 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 102.32 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.07% from 2021 to 2030. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the region with the quickest growth during the course of the projected period due to population growth generates demand, which leads to an increase in the number of SMEs investing in food marketplace platforms, followed by North America and Europe.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1139

Small and medium-sized firms are expanding swiftly worldwide, including in countries like India, South Africa, and Russia. The number of start-ups in nations that conduct business through the online marketplace has increased as a result of initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India, stimulating market growth. Due to lower communication and infrastructure costs, established businesses and important corporations are moving into the internet marketplace. Systems for B2B food marketplaces let companies reach out to more clients and gain significant exposure. The sector for B2B food marketplace platforms is also being propelled by the growing importance of internet marketing tools like Facebook and Google AdWords. The importance of online marketing platforms like Google and Facebook ads, which are becoming more prevalent, is another factor driving the online market. In addition, marketing alternatives are booming as a result of the popularity of social media apps, which helps to fuel the internet market.

The increasing emphasis placed on digitization by traditional retailers, supermarkets, and start-up companies, as well as profits from online sales, are helping to expand the market. The potential for sellers and enterprises worldwide to expand their product reach across numerous nations is reportedly significant when cross-border trade obstacles are lowered. Online marketplaces are being used by e-commerce companies, shopping centers, and other companies like small stores and shops to sell their products, supporting the B2B food marketplace platform market.

The household equipment supplies chain and manufacturers, particularly those of goods offered on B2B food marketplace platforms, have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic supply chain will be disrupted by at least a quarter, according to experts in the e-commerce sector, as a result of the COVID-19 virus spreading globally and lockdown situations. This disruption is expected to cause tremors up until the middle of 2021. The e-commerce industry is anticipated to accelerate once governments across the world gradually remove various containment measures in an effort to rebuild the economy. Beginning in 2022, the manufacturing of household goods is anticipated to accelerate, which is anticipated to be beneficial for B2B food marketplace platforms.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 75 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Food Category (Chilled & Dairy, Grocery, Frozen Food, Bakery, Beverages, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1139

The worldwide b2b food marketplace platforms market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises based on the segmentation of organization size. The sector of small and medium-sized businesses held the biggest market share in 2020 as a result of the growing adoption of solutions by businesses. The market growth is projected to increase as a result of the expanding startups investing in food marketplace platforms.

The global b2b food marketplace platforms market is divided into chilled & dairy, grocery, frozen food, bakery, drinks & others based on the food category segment. Due to increased demand for quick food, ready-to-eat meals, cereals, flours, and other grains as well as rice, the grocery category held the biggest market share in 2020. Due to the growing number of young people in many countries, the need for quick food and ready-to-cook meals is increasing as a result of changing lifestyles and a lack of time. This feature is anticipated to boost the idea of a B2B food marketplace over the next years.

The global B2B food marketplace platforms market is competitive, with a number of global & regional players operating. Some of the key players in the market includes, Efoodchoice.com, Mindcurv GmbH, Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., DXBUY, Qwipo (Xavica Software Solutions Private Limited), Agorara.com, Solv (SCR&T), FoodsTrade, Biolinked, DeHaat, MaxAB, ElasticRun, udaan, gramfactory, FoodB2BMarketplace.com, BlueCart, Inc., Ukrainian Food Platform, FoodMaven, and Others.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the region with the quickest growth during the course of the projected period due to population growth generates demand, which leads to an increase in the number of SMEs investing in food marketplace platforms. Additionally, there is a huge demand for flavored water in supermarkets, and customers buy a lot of it. As a result, the production of flavored water is growing, which will have an even greater impact on the availability of the raw materials needed to make flavored water. For instance, the sales of artificial food coloring would increase and would provide the flavored water industry in large quantities. During the forecast period, this factor will have a favorable effect on the expansion of the APAC B2B food marketplace platforms market for beverages.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1139

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Protein Powder Market Size, Share, By Source (Animal-Based, Plant-Based), By Product (Protein Powder, Ready-To-Drink, Protein Bars & Others), By Application (Sports Nutrition & Functional Food), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Drugstore, Nutrition & Health Food Store & Others); By Region – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/protein-powder-market

Global Wagyu Beef Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Japanese Breed, Australian Breed, Cross Breed, and Others), By Applications (Direct To Human Use and Industrial Use), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channels (Online delivery and Store-based Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/wagyu-beef-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us