Global English Language Learning Market Report to 2029 - Featuring Babbel, Linguistica 360, Mondly and Elsa Among Others

The global English Language Learning Market is expected to reach $69.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing importance of English in business & professional areas, increasing investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, and the minimum cost of English language learning apps. However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication tool in some countries may restrain the growth of this market. The rising spending on the education sector and transnational education (TNE) is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the lack of trained professionals to teach English is a major challenge for the players operating in the English language learning market.



Based on methodology, in 2022, the blended learning segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for personalized learning for students, increasing demand for personalized learning, the rise in the adoption of advanced offline & online learning systems, the ability to manage to learn at individuals' own pace, and flexibility. However, the online learning segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing budget allocations and investments for E-learning programs and the emergence of new online learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on learning mode, in 2022, the tutoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing investment in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience and the increasing demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students. However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer acceptance of low-cost technology-based products, increasing digitalization of educational content, need for scalable, flexible, and customizable solutions for language learning.



Based on age group, in 2022, the < 18 years segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The increasing digitization of public schools, rising number of English learners, growth in student immigration for higher education, and the growing e-learning platforms are expected to drive the segment growth in the coming years. However, the 18-20 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for cost-effective learning programs, the growing importance of English in business & professional areas, and the emergence of new online language learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on end user, in 2022, the individual learners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The rising adoption of smart devices coupled with faster internet penetration, the increasing need for transmission of live content on the internet for better brand engagement and student reach, and the surging social media platforms are expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. In addition, the high number of established language learning sites and consistent launch of mobile apps at reasonable prices by key players contribute to the segment's high growth.



Geographic Review:



Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global English language learning market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rapid technology adoption across various end-use industries, various schemes launched for supporting the digitization in education, high demand for multilingual professionals, government initiatives to strengthen national education networks, growing need to improve communication across borders, and increasing access to language learning platforms.



The key players operating in the global English language learning market are Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), Babble GMBH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning, Inc.) (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global English Language Learning Market



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Global English Language Learning Market Drivers: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

5.1.1.1. Rising Importance of English in Business and Professional Areas

5.1.1.2. Increasing Investments in Start-ups and Small Companies Teaching English

5.1.1.3. Minimal Cost of English Language Learning Apps

5.1.2. Global English Language Learning Market Restraints: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

5.1.2.1. Reluctance to Accept English as a Primary Communication in Some Countries

5.1.3. Global English Language Learning Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

5.1.3.1. Increasing Spending on the Education Sector

5.1.3.2. Transnational Education (TNE)

5.1.4. Global English Language Learning Market Challenges: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

5.1.4.1. Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.1.5. Market Trends

5.1.5.1. Artificial Intelligence & Robot Technology

5.1.5.2. E-Learning



6. Global English Language Learning Market, by Methodology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Blended Learning

6.3. Offline Learning

6.4. Online Learning



7. Global English Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Tutoring

7.2.1. Group Learning

7.2.2. One-on-One Learning

7.3. Self-learning Apps and Applications



8. Global English Language Learning Market, by Age Group

8.1. Introduction

8.2. < 18 Years

8.3. 21-30 Years

8.4. 18-20 Years

8.5. 31-40 Years

8.6. >40 Years



9. Global English Language Learning Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Individual Learners

9.3. Educational Institutes

9.3.1. K-12

9.3.2. Higher Education

9.4. Government Bodies

9.5. Corporate Learners



10. Global English Language Learning Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.2.1. Market Differentiators

11.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

11.3. Competitive Dashboard

11.3.1. Industry Leaders

11.3.2. Market Differentiators

11.3.3. Vanguards

11.3.4. Emerging Companies

11.4. Vendor Market Positioning

11.5. Market Share Analysis (2021)



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

12.2. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

12.3. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

12.4. Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

12.5. Duolingo, Inc.

12.6. Berlitz Corporation (a Part of Benesse Holdings Inc.)

12.7. Busuu Online S.L. (a Part of Chegg Inc.)

12.8. Babbel GmbH

12.9. Linguistica 360

12.10. Mondly

12.11. Elsa Corp.

12.12. Fluentu (a Part of Enux Education Limited)

12.13. Memrise Limited

12.14. Mango Languages

12.15. Rosetta Stone LTD. (a Part of IXL Learning, Inc.)

12.16. inlingua International Ltd.

12.17. Sanako

12.18. Transparent Language, Inc.

12.19. Open Education LLC



13. Appendix

