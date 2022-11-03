With 6.9% CAGR, Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size Worth USD 2.44 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of care coagulation testing devices market size was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.53 billion in 2021 to USD 2.44 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “point of care (POC) coagulation testing devices market Forecast, 2022-2028.”

Industry Development

September 2019: HemoSonics, LLC was granted the CE mark for its QStat cartridge, which is an expansion of its quantra hemostasis system with an objective to magnify its obtainability in European nations.





According to our researchers, point of care coagulation diagnostics are applied over conservative coagulation analysers in order to regulate the stage of blood coagulation among patients suffering with bleeding conditions across several healthcare applications. These diagnostic gadgets deliver quick and precise haemostatic function outcomes in patients with coagulopathies or preoperative and post-operative disorders. Therefore, it is expected that these factors are likely to bolster the point of care coagulation testing devices market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.44 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.53 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 136





Drivers and Restraints

Surging Demand & Implementation of Home Healthcare Gadgets to Support Market Growth

The rising price load of healthcare services and hospital visits has led to a steady move of patients towards homecare situations in order to get treated regarding disorders such as haemophilia and Von Willebrand disease (VWD), among others.

Furthermore, corporations are persistently financing in expansion of innovative and effortless to function point of care devices for surveying of coagulation conditions at home.

Their determinations have led to an introduction of transportable and cutting-edge coagulation devices that can be effortlessly utilized by patients without any requirement of qualified help. This in turn is highly anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Impact

Increasing Demand for TEG Gadgets across Healthcare Facilities amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an adverse influence on the growth of the market. Moreover, prominent players functioning in the market have registered deterioration in their incomes owing to the pandemic situation. Similarly, the government of impacted nations placed a set of guidelines for the rescheduling of non-essential operations and unnecessary medical tourism.

This led to an escalated drop in non-essential surgical operations universally which further restricted the usage of point of care coagulation testing devices during preoperative or post-operative circumstances.

Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the POC coagulation testing devices market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.





Segmentation

Based on device type, the global point of care coagulation testing devices market is segregated into anticoagulation monitoring devices, platelet function monitoring devices, viscoelastic coagulation monitoring devices, and others. The anticoagulation monitoring devices segment ruled the global market in 2020 owing to its capability to deliver speedy and precise consequences.

On the basis of end-users, the market is further classified into hospital & clinics, homecare and others.

In terms of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation of Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market By Device Type Anticoagulation Monitoring Devices Prothrombin Time/International Normalized Ratio (PT-INR) Testing Devices

Activated Clotting Time (ACT)

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT) Platelet Function Monitoring Devices

Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring Devices Thromboelastography (TEG)

Rotational Thromboelastometry (ROTEM) Others By End-User Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others By Geography North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights

North America held the maximum point of care (POC) coagulation testing devices market share and reached at USD 0.62 billion in 2020. Existence of great patient pool with bleeding conditions, augmented implementation of technologically developed gadgets, and enhanced per capita healthcare spending are some of the principal aspects accountable for the domination of this region.

Europe is projected to witness a substantial CAGR on account of the presentation of innovative POC coagulation testing devices in the market owing to technological improvements in point of care diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the growing quantity of patients suffering from haemophilia and Von Willebrand disease (VWD) among others.





Competitive Landscape

Strong Product Offerings by Chief Players to Sustain Market Growth

Competitive landscape of the market is combined with some major players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Abbott among others responsible for the prime share of market in 2020. The supremacy of these companies is accredited to their robust functioning network and sturdy portfolio for devices for POC coagulation testing.

List of Players Covered in Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Report

Werfen (Barcelona, Spain)

CoaguSense, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Helena Laboratories Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

HemoSonics, LLC (Virginia, U.S.)

Haemonetics Corporation (Boston, U.S.)

