With 4.6% CAGR, Milk Mineral Concentrate Market Size worth USD 145.1 Million in 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global milk mineral concentrate market size was valued at USD 103.0 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 105.6 million in 2022 to USD 145.1 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Milk Mineral Concentrate Market, 2022-2029.”





Milk Mineral Concentrate Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 145.1 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 103.0 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 94





COVID-19 Impacts:

Price Increase for Products and Raw Materials Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Favored the Market

COVID-19 had a beneficial impact on the milk mineral concentrate market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in the demand for milk and other dairy products. Due to minor disruptions in the supply chain and logistics, the producers of milk mineral concentrate experienced some difficulty obtaining raw materials and ingredients.

The higher demand for milk and dairy products among the population coupled with lower production of milk and other products resulted in higher raw materials prices.





Segments:

20% to 25% Segment to Experience Dynamic Growth during the Forecast Period Owing to Rising Focus on Fitness and Wellbeing

On the basis of calcium content, the market is segmented into less than 20%, 20% to 25%, and 26% to 30%.

The introduction of superior products with higher calcium content is expected to lower the milk mineral concentrate market share of less than 20% segment by the end of the forecast period.

Micronized Powder to Hold Largest Market Share Attributable to Easy Solubility Property and Higher Number of Applications

On the basis of granularity, the market is segmented into standard powder and micronized powder.

The micronized powder segment held the maximum share in the market in 2021. The segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Infant Formula Segment to Dominate Owing to Increasing Demand for Infant Formulas among the Regions

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infant formula, functional food, beverages, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and others.

The infant formula segment dominated the market share in 2021 and is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the global market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Bone-Related Disorder Among Aging Population to Drive Market Growth

Illnesses including osteoporosis, osteopenia, and other mineral deficient disorders are becoming more prevalent worldwide. The frequency is rising along with the senior population. Globally, there are more children and adults who are suffering from calcium shortage due to a variety of factors, including inadequate dietary calcium intake, underlying medical problems such autoimmune illnesses, and drugs that reduce a person's ability to absorb calcium.

Milk Mineral Concentrate Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Supported by Increasing Rate of Population Calcium Deficiency

The market in Asia Pacific, which had a value of USD 49.6 million in 2021, is anticipated to grow significantly over the course of the forecast period. The region was dominant due to increased prevalence of calcium deficient illnesses in the general population, particularly in young children and the elderly.

The market for milk mineral concentrate in North America is anticipated to expand significantly over the course of the projected period. One of the main factors contributing to the market's expansion in the area is the rising number of patients with micronutrient deficient illnesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Growing health concerns about deficiencies in essential nutrients and micronutrients, increased awareness and diagnoses of mineral deficiency disorders among the populace in nations such as the U.K., Germany, and others, and other factors are all helping to drive the market's expansion in the Europe region.





Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022 - In order to enhance its position in the organic market and broaden its organic portfolio, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S introduced two new products for early life nutrition.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

FrieslandCampina DOMO (Netherlands)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

ARMOR PROTÉINES (France)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany)

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

MILEI GmbH (Germany)

