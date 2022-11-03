Global Precision Medicine Market Report 2022: Featuring Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intomics, Pfizer, Novartis & More

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market by Technology, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Precision medicine guides disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer, hereditary diseases, and other disorders based on an individual's unique clinical, molecular, and lifestyle information. Doctors and researchers will be able to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention methods for a specific disease will work in which groups of people using this approach.

Through the use of pharmacogenomics, which analyses patient data to guide effective and safe medication plans for patients, precision medicine has the potential to enhance population health and lower overall healthcare costs. The detailed characterization of human biology is now possible owing to innovations in biomarkers, bioimaging, and wearable technologies. Clinicians employ a combination of genomic data, health records, lab tests, and other patient data to help personalise therapy in precision medicine. In this way they will be able to offer the appropriate treatment to the appropriate patient at the appropriate time.



Market Dynamics



The increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and partnerships by the key players in the market is expected to drive the global precision medicine market over the forecast period.

For instance, in September 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced new collaborations of the Thermo Fisher Precision Medicine Science Center (PMSC) with AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a public medical school in Omaha, Nebraska. The new collaboration will help strengthen the PMSC's mission of creating standardized workflows with pharma and academic partners to create new opportunities for precision medicine.

Detailed Segmentation



Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology:

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Precision Molecular Diagnostics

Big Data Analytics

Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application:

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Central Nervous System

Hematology

Respiratory

Immunology

Others

Global Precision Medicine Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Intomics

GENinCode

NanoString

Tepnel Pharma Services Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Medtronic

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

bioMerieux SA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Cepheid

AstraZeneca PLC

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Foundation Medicine, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Precision Medicine Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Precision Medicine Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

