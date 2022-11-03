Global Precision Medicine Market Report 2022: Featuring Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intomics, Pfizer, Novartis & More

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market by Technology, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Precision medicine guides disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer, hereditary diseases, and other disorders based on an individual's unique clinical, molecular, and lifestyle information. Doctors and researchers will be able to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention methods for a specific disease will work in which groups of people using this approach.
Through the use of pharmacogenomics, which analyses patient data to guide effective and safe medication plans for patients, precision medicine has the potential to enhance population health and lower overall healthcare costs. The detailed characterization of human biology is now possible owing to innovations in biomarkers, bioimaging, and wearable technologies. Clinicians employ a combination of genomic data, health records, lab tests, and other patient data to help personalise therapy in precision medicine. In this way they will be able to offer the appropriate treatment to the appropriate patient at the appropriate time.
Market Dynamics
The increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and partnerships by the key players in the market is expected to drive the global precision medicine market over the forecast period.
For instance, in September 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced new collaborations of the Thermo Fisher Precision Medicine Science Center (PMSC) with AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a public medical school in Omaha, Nebraska. The new collaboration will help strengthen the PMSC's mission of creating standardized workflows with pharma and academic partners to create new opportunities for precision medicine.
Detailed Segmentation
Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology:
- Bioinformatics
- Gene Sequencing
- Drug Discovery
- Precision Molecular Diagnostics
- Big Data Analytics
Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application:
- Oncology
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others
- Central Nervous System
- Hematology
- Respiratory
- Immunology
- Others
Global Precision Medicine Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Intomics
- GENinCode
- NanoString
- Tepnel Pharma Services Limited
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc
- QIAGEN
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Medtronic
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- bioMerieux SA
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Eli Lilly & Company
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Cepheid
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Foundation Medicine, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Precision Medicine Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Precision Medicine Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
