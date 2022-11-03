The Worldwide Residential Energy Storage Industry is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027 at a 20.5% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential energy storage market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 719 million in 2022 to USD 1,828 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The primary drivers of the market include rising demand for energy production through renewable sources accompanies by the increasing investments in the renewables sector.

The 6 - 10 kW, by power rating, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The residential energy storage market, by application, is bifurcated into 3 - 6 kW, 6 - 10 kW, and 10 - 20 kW. The 6 - 10 kW segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the decreased dependence on grid supply as storage can provide backup in the event of a grid outage.

The lithium-ion segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The residential energy storage market by technology is segmented into lithium-ion and lead-acid. The lithium-ion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment. The high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing number of manufacturing sites and high investment in R & D of lithium-ion batteries

The Customer-owned, by ownership type, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The residential energy storage market, by ownership type, is bifurcated into customer-owned, utility-owned, and third-party-owned. The customer-owned segment is expected to be the fastest growing market followed by utility-owned during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed lower energy bills and are becoming energy independent because of residential energy storage homes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Residential Energy Storage Market

4.2 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Region

4.3 Residential Energy Storage, by Power Rating

4.4 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Ownership Type

4.5 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Connectivity Type

4.6 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Technology

4.7 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Operation Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Government Initiatives Pertaining to Energy Storage Projects

5.1.1.2 Significant Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.1.1.3 Increased Investments in R&D of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Battery Disposal and Recycling Standards

5.1.2.2 High Initial Investment

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems

5.1.3.2 Increasing Installation of Solar Pv Modules

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Safety Concerns for Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.1.4.2 Aging of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Lithium-Ion

5.8.2 Lead-Acid

5.8.3 Technology Advacements

5.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.13.1 Cmeec Aims to Energize Customers and Ensure Community Prosperity by Providing Lower-Cost Energy Solutions

5.13.1.1 Problem Statement

5.13.1.2 Solution

5.13.2 Byd Company Ltd. Launched New Battery Box System Compatible with All Pv Solar Inverters

5.13.2.1 Problem Statement

5.13.2.2 Solution

5.13.3 E3/Dc Fulfilled Demand of Homeowner Who Wanted to Achieve 80% of Energy Self-Sufficiency with Solar Power

5.13.3.1 Problem Statement

5.13.3.2 Solution

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium-Ion

6.2.1 Have Higher Energy Density Than Lead-Acid Batteries

6.3 Lead-Acid

6.3.1 Long Lifespan of Lead-Acid Batteries to Drive Market

7 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 3 to <6 Kw

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Systems with Lowest Power Input to Stimulate Market Growth

7.3 6 to <10 Kw

7.3.1 Long-Duration Power Outages to Promote Use of Systems with 6 to <10 Kw Power Rating

7.4 10 to 20 Kw

7.4.1 Need for High-Power Appliances Boosts Demand for Systems with High Power Rating

8 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Ownership Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Customer-Owned

8.2.1 Resolve Issues of Overvoltage and Imbalance of Energy Supply and Demand

8.3 Utility-Owned

8.3.1 Global Renewable Energy Generation Initiatives to Boost Installation of Utility-Owned Ess

8.4 Third-Party-Owned

8.4.1 High Upfront Cost and Low Per Capita Income to Boost Demand for Third-Party-Owned Ess

9 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Operation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Standalone Systems

9.2.1 Lower Upfront Costs of Standalone Systems to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Solar and Storage Systems

9.3.1 High Requirement for Energy Self-Sufficiency to Boost Demand for Solar and Storage Systems

10 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Connectivity Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Grid

10.2.1 Rising Use of On-Grid Battery Storage Systems to Reduce Energy Bills

10.3 Off-Grid

10.3.1 Need to Keep Environment Clean and Safe to Promote Use of Off-Grid Systems

11 Residential Energy Storage Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

12.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Recent Developments

12.5.1 Deals

12.5.1.1 Residential Energy Storage Market: Deals, 2018-2022

12.5.2 Others

12.5.2.1 Residential Energy Storage Market: Others, 2018-2022

12.5.3 Product Launches/Developments

12.5.3.1 Residential Energy Storage Market: Product Launches/Developments, 2018-2022

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Companies

12.6.4 Participants

12.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Tesla

13.1.2 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

13.1.3 Byd Company Ltd.

13.1.4 Enphase Energy

13.1.5 Sonnen Gmbh

13.1.6 Varta Ag

13.1.7 Delta Electronics, Inc.

13.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.1.9 Eaton

13.1.10 Sma Solar Technology Ag

13.1.11 Lg Energy Solution

13.1.12 Goodwe

13.1.13 E3/Dc

13.1.14 Alpha Ess Co. Ltd.

13.1.15 Rct-Power

13.1.16 Solarwatt

13.1.17 Senec

13.1.18 Shanghai Pytes Energy Co. Ltd.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Pylon Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.2.2 Victron Energy

13.2.3 Dyness

13.2.4 Tesvolt Ag

13.2.5 Turbo Energy - Solar Innovation

13.2.6 Bst Power (Shenzhen) Limited

13.2.7 Weco Srl

13.2.8 Powervault

14 Appendix

