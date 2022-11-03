Annexon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Plans to Provide Updates on Complement Therapeutic Portfolio in January 2023

Company to provide portfolio updates across autoimmune, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology therapeutic franchises in early January

Presentations at upcoming scientific conferences highlight company’s novel approach to treating complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye

Company well-funded with operating runway into the second half of 2025

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results. Additionally, Annexon announced plans to provide updates and outline anticipated milestones across its business and portfolio of complement-targeted therapies in January 2023.

“2022 has been a year of marked progress. With compelling clinical and biomarker data from ANX005 in both Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Huntington’s disease (HD), we are enthusiastic about its future as we advance a late-stage GBS trial and prepare to initiate a late-stage HD trial. Further, we are on-track to evaluate data in December from multiple signal-finding studies in our autoimmune franchise, as well as safety and target engagement data with our first-in-class oral, small molecule, ANX1502, which is progressing well through Phase 1 dose-escalation,” said Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “We are also excited about ANX007, which has demonstrated target engagement and tissue penetration preclinically and in patients. Our optimally designed Phase 2 ARCHER trial of ANX007 for geographic atrophy (GA) is underway, which enrolled patients with baseline characteristics consistent with those who have benefited from other complement therapies. Distinct from those agents, ANX007 is uniquely designed to block both upstream and downstream complement activity, and we look forward to reviewing data from the ARCHER trial in the first half of 2023.”

Love continued, “We remain sharply focused on building on our insights and execution through the remainder of this year and in the year ahead. This is an exciting time for Annexon as we execute a purposeful strategy to efficiently evaluate a wide array of diseases for which the classical pathway drives disease burden. With the most comprehensive classical complement pipeline in development, we’re rigorously pursuing multiple paths to drive value across our portfolio for patients, employees and our supporters.”

Upcoming Medical Meeting Presentations

The Retina Society 55th Annual Scientific Meeting: Annexon will present preclinical data on ANX007 as a potential treatment for GA during an oral session at the 2022 Retina Society Annual Meeting. ANX007 is a novel antibody antigen-binding-fragment formulated for intravitreal administration and has demonstrated full inhibition of C1q locally in the eye of glaucoma patients. Annexon is currently evaluating ANX007 in patients with GA in its Phase 2 ARCHER trial. Initial data from the ARCHER trial are anticipated in the first half of 2023, with full data after the conclusion of the six-month off-treatment period in the second half of 2023.



Title: Inhibition of C1q protects photoreceptor synapses in a light damage model and is a potential treatment for geographic atrophy

Session: Age-Related Macular Degeneration I

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, 7:43 a.m. PT

Huntington’s Study Group (HSG) 2022 Annual Meeting: Annexon will present a review of new biomarker data as well as previously reported clinical results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in HD during both an oral and poster session at HSG 2022. The Phase 2 trial was completed in mid-2022, and study results showed that ANX005 was generally well-tolerated, led to robust and sustained C1q inhibition, and demonstrated improved clinical outcomes through the nine-month study that included disease stabilization in all patients and rapid clinical benefit in the subgroup of patients with high baseline complement activity.



New biomarker data from the trial to be reported at HSG suggest that ANX005 also had a positive impact on neuroinflammation. A rapid and sustained reduction in downstream complement activation and neuroinflammation, as measured by CSF C3a and C3 levels, respectively, was observed through the nine-month study. In addition, a trend of decreased CSF YKL40, a glycoprotein produced by inflammatory and other stressed cells, suggested a positive impact of ANX005 on microglial activity and neuroinflammation in patients who exhibited an improved clinical response. In aggregate, the Phase 2 data support the continued advancement of ANX005 for the treatment of HD, and the company plans to engage with regulators on next steps for the program by year-end.



Oral Session Title: Results from a Phase 2 Study of ANX005 in Patients with Manifest Huntington’s Disease and Current Thinking on Upcoming Global Phase 2/3 Study Design

Session: Clinical Trial Round-Up Part 2

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, 5:00-6:00 p.m. ET



Poster Session Title: A Phase 2 Open-Label Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Intravenous ANX005 in Patients with, or at Risk of, Manifest Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Session: HSG Expo

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, 6:00-8:00 p.m. ET

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash and operating runway: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $269.5 million as of September 30, 2022. Annexon continues to believe that its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund the company’s current operating plan into the second half of 2025.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical readouts anticipated throughout 2023 and beyond.

Forward Looking Statements

ANNEXON, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) $ 27,862 $ 27,581 $ 83,966 $ 72,849 General and administrative (1) 8,207 8,099 24,938 20,406 Total operating expenses 36,069 35,680 108,904 93,255 Loss from operations (36,069 ) (35,680 ) (108,904 ) (93,255 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 1,015 82 1,340 303 Net loss (35,054 ) (35,598 ) (107,564 ) (92,952 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (35,054 ) $ (35,598 ) $ (107,564 ) $ (92,952 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (2.21 ) $ (2.43 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 68,652,859 38,341,110 48,710,433 38,261,359 _______________________ (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense: Research and development $ 2,433 $ 2,382 $ 6,509 $ 6,330 General and administrative $ 2,478 $ 2,046 $ 7,174 $ 5,577



