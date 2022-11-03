Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets and Technology Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Israel Chemicals, Arkema, Solvay Group and Apexical

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is an in-depth evaluation of flame retardant chemicals by type and by end-use application between the years 2021 and 2027.

This report deals with flame retardant chemical additives, and not with products such as Nafion that are inherently flame retardant.

The forecast will cover worldwide demand and be broken down by chemical type and application. Because electronics are so widely used in the world today and they are housed most often in plastics, this segment will be emphasized.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and forecast the global flame retardant chemicals market in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on product (chemical) type, end-use application, and region

Identification of the key market drivers and constraints that will shape the industry for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

Emphasis on the environmental, social, and government regulations and standards, players offering these products and services, and market outlook of flame retardant chemicals within the industry

Updated information on patents and intellectual property landscape of flame retardant chemicals

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Israel Chemicals Ltd., Arkema SA, Solvay Group and Apexical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 What's New in this Update

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 Related Research Reports



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Importance of the Industry

3.2 Flame Retardancy Basics

3.3 Terminology

3.4 Mechanisms of Burning

3.5 Flame Retardant Concepts

3.5.1 Physical Dilution

3.5.2 Chemical Interferences

3.5.3 Inert Gas Dilution

3.5.4 Thermal Quenching

3.5.5 Protective Coatings

3.5.6 Generally Accepted Mechanisms of Flame Retardant Control

3.6 Types of Flame Retardants

3.6.1 Additive Flame Retardants

3.6.2 Reactive Flame Retardants

3.6.3 Synergistic Flame Retardants

3.7 Diversity of Flame Retarded Products

3.8 Combined Classification System for Flame Retardant Chemicals

3.9 Testing

3.9.1 Testing Goals

3.9.2 Types of Testing

3.10 Industry Environment

3.11 the Negative View of Flame Retardant Chemicals

3.12 U.S. Regulations Restricting Use of Certain Flame Retardants

3.12.1 Epa Guidelines

3.12.2 Toxic Substances Control Act (Tsca)

3.12.3 U.S. Laws

3.12.4 State Laws

3.13 European Restrictions on Flame Retardants

3.13.1 Weee and Rohs

3.13.2 Reach

3.13.3 Pops

3.14 Worldwide Regulations on the Use of Flame Retardants

3.14.1 Asian Regulations

3.15 Significant Organizations Regulating Fire Control

3.15.1 National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist)

3.15.2 International Code Council (Icc) and the International Building Code (Ibc)

3.15.3 U.S. Federal Aviation Regulations

3.15.4 Upholstery Regulation

3.15.5 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh)

3.15.6 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha)

3.15.7 Role of Non-Federal Agencies

3.15.8 Other Organizations of Interest

3.16 Major Consumer Industries

3.17 Major Producers of Flame Retardant Chemicals



Chapter 4 Market Trends

4.1 Classification of Flame Retardant Materials

4.2 Polymer Materials Used in Flame Retardant

4.3 Properties of Flame Retardant Chemical Market

4.4 Drivers and Challenges of Flame Retardant Chemical Market

4.5 Drivers

4.6 Challenges

4.7 Covid-19 Impact

4.8 Russia-Ukraine War Impact



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Flame Retardant Chemical

5.1 Chemicals That Are Flame Retardant

5.2 Aluminum Trihydrate

5.2.1 Bauxite/Aluminum Trihydrate Sources

5.2.2 Aluminum Trihydrate Grades

5.2.3 Market for Aluminum Trihydrate Flame Retardants

5.3 Antimony Oxide

5.3.1 Sources of Antimony Oxide

5.4 Bromine-Based Compounds

5.4.1 Types of Bromine-Based Flame Retardants

5.4.2 Market for Bromine-Based Flame Retardants

5.5 Chlorine-Based Flame Retardant Compounds

5.5.1 Chlorine-Based Flame Retardant Properties

5.5.2 Sources of Chlorine

5.5.3 Chlorine-Based Flame Retardant Types

5.5.4 Dechlorane Plus

5.5.5 Market for Chlorine-Based Flame Retardants

5.6 Magnesium Hydroxide

5.6.1 Magnesium Hydroxide Properties

5.6.2 Sources of Magnesium Hydroxide

5.6.3 Magnesium Hydroxide Grades

5.6.4 Magnesium Hydroxide as a Flame Retardant Market

5.7 Melamine-Based Flame Retardants

5.7.1 Melamine Homologues

5.7.2 Market for Melamine Fire Retardants

5.8 Phosphorus-Based Flame Retardants

5.8.1 Phosphates

5.8.2 Phosphonates and Phosphinates

5.8.3 Red Phosphorus

5.8.4 Ammonium Polyphosphate

5.8.5 Market for Phosphorus-Based Flame Retardants

5.9 Other Flame Retardants

5.9.1 Boron-Based Fire Retardants

5.9.2 Molybdenum-Based Fire Retardants

5.9.3 Nanocomposite Flame Retardant Chemicals

5.9.4 in Situ Polymerization

5.9.5 Graphite-Based Flame Retardant Chemicals

5.9.6 Dust-Free Sustainable Polymeric Flame Retardant Systems

5.9.7 Market for Other Flame Retardant Chemicals



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

6.1 Products That Are Smoke and Flame Retarded

6.2 Plastics

6.2.1 Flame Retardant Methods Used for Plastics

6.2.2 Flame Retardants Used in Plastics

6.2.3 Forecast for Flame Retardant Chemicals in Plastics

6.3 Textiles

6.3.1 Textile Classifications

6.3.2 Types of Textiles

6.3.3 Flame Retardant Chemicals Used in Textiles Global Market

6.4 Wood/Paper

6.4.1 Global Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals in Wood/Paper

6.5 Coatings/Paints

6.5.1 Flame Retardant Chemicals in Coatings/Paints Market

6.6 Coatings/Construction

6.6.1 Global Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals in Coatings/Construction

6.7 Coatings for Decorations

6.7.1 Flame Retardant Chemicals in Coatings for Decorations Market



Chapter 7 Patent Review/ New Developments

7.1 Patent Activity

7.2 Other Recent Developments

7.2.1 Basf and Thor GmbH

7.2.2 Lg Chem Fr Plastics

7.2.3 Imerys Imershield

7.2.4 Samyang T-Fr Pc

7.2.5 Huber Acquire Magnifin

7.2.6 Dow Polyfr

7.2.7 Lanxess

7.2.8 Albemarle

7.2.9 Icl

7.2.10 Basf

7.2.11 Fire Retardant Gels

7.2.12 Carbon Nanotubes (Cnts)

7.2.13 Nanocoating Comprised of Positively Charged Chitosan (Ch) and Anionic Poly (Vinyl Sulfonic Acid Sodium Salt)

7.2.14 Clay, Crab Shells, and Dna-Based "Green" Fire Retardants

7.2.15 Bio-Inspired Coatings on Flexible Polyurethane Foam

7.2.16 Ocean Bacteria Produce Flame Retardants

7.2.17 Basf Ultramid A3U42G6 Halogen-Free Flame Retardant

7.2.18 Sony Launches Outside Sales of Sorplas Flame Retardant Recycled Plastic Material

7.2.19 Researchers Create Dairy-Based Flame Retardant

7.2.20 U.S. Navy's Introduction of Flame Retardant Uniforms

7.2.21 Nontoxic Synthetic Polydopamine Fire Retardant

7.2.22 Graphene Fire Retardant

7.2.23 New Fire-Resistant Coating to Prevent Failure in Steel Building Fires



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Top Three Tier-One Companies

Albemarle Corp.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Tier Two Companies

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Sa

Basf

Clariant Specialty Chemicals

Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corp.

Huber Engineered Materials

Imerys

Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

Solvay Group

Tor Specialty Minerals

Velsicol Chemical LLC

Miscellaneous Flame Retardant Companies

Apexical Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Co.

Italmatch Chemicals Spa

Nabaltec

Nihon Seiko Ltd.

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Spartan Flame Retardants

Tateho Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Other Organizations

Azonetwork UK Ltd.

Bureau of Electronic and Appliance Repair, Home Furnishings and Thermal Insulation

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Flame Retardants-Online

International Organization of Fire and Rescue Services

Japan Fire Retardant Association (Jfra)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwqcvs

Attachment