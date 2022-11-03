The Worldwide HMO Industry is Projected to Reach $556 Million by 2027 at a 22.7% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HMO Market by Type (2' Fl, 3' Fl, 3' Sl, 6' Sl), Application (Infant Formula, Functional Food & Beverages, Food Supplement), Concentration (Acidic, Neutral) & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for HMO market is estimated to be valued at USD 199 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 556 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 23.2% during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region accounts for USD 92.6 Million of the market size in global market for HMO. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, retaining its dominance as the leading market for HMOs. Asia Pacific is the most densely populated region consisting of countries like China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Others. It is also one of the key markets for HMOs.

China is a dominant market in the region, as it is one of the largest consumers of infant formulas in the world. Hence, any market fluctuation in China is expected to significantly affect the global infant formulas market, which will, in turn, affect the HMO market. China is expected to be the largest market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) in 2022.

The country has witnessed high adoption of infant formula crafted with premium ingredients, including HMOs, mainly due to the increasing income level, modernization, and middle-class population. The government in China has started easing its stand on the one-child policy and is allowing couples to have two children. This is expected to increase the number of newborn infants, which will, in turn, boost the demand for HMOs.



The type 2' FL is gaining rapid popularity in the HMO market across the globe



HMOs are known to have Bifidus, a beneficial bacteria species also known as Bifidobacterium. 2'FL selectively grows in intestinal Bifidobacterium because of three different bifidobacterial categories, such as B. dentium, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and B. infantis. On account of their numerous health benefits and a wide array of applications, 2'FL-based HMOs have become popular over the past few years.

Various government agencies are granting their approval for their industrial and commercial use. For instance; in July 2021, according to Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, Taiwan authorized the usage of 2'FL Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in infant formula, milk formula for children aged below seven years, food formula for kids aged below seven years, and growing-up formula. The allowed use of this formula is 1.2g/liter. The 2'FL segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2022, as a result of rigorous and ongoing research in the development of 2'FL-based HMOs by key players.



Extensive R&D activities by infant formula manufacturers



In Infant formula is made from industrially modified. It is intended to be used as a substitute for breast milk and is formulated by manufacturers to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk for the overall growth and development of infants. According to an article published by the National Library of Medicine in June 2019, from the age of 6 months, an infant's energy and nutrient requirements start to exceed those provided by breast milk.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hmo Market

4.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Region

4.3 Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Type

4.4 Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Concentration

4.5 Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Application

4.6 Asia-Pacific: Hmo Market, by Type & Key Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Digitalization of the Retail Industry

5.2.2 Rise in the Number of Dual-Income Households

5.2.3 Rapid Urbanization Across Regions

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rise in the Infant Population

5.3.1.2 Growth in Health Awareness Leading to Increased Consumption of Dietary Supplements

5.3.1.3 Extensive R&D Initiatives by Companies Operating in the Infant Formula Market

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Higher Production Costs Associated with the Development of Hmo-Composed Supplements and Food Products

5.3.2.2 Stringent Regulations and Trade Policies in the Infant Formula and Dietary Supplement Industries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emergence of Alternative Animal Milk Oligosaccharides

5.3.3.2 Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Functional Food Industry

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Complex Industrial Process to Extract Oligosaccharides from Milk

5.3.4.2 Lack of Consumer Awareness Regarding Benefits Associated with Hmo-Formulated Products

5.4 Key Conferences & Events

5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6. Industry Trends

6.1 Overview

6.2 Regulatory Framework

6.3 North America

6.3.1 Canada

6.3.2 US

6.3.3 Mexico

6.4 European Union (Eu)

6.5 Asia-Pacific

6.5.1 Japan

6.5.2 China

6.5.3 India

6.5.4 Australia & New Zealand

6.6 South America

6.6.1 Brazil

6.6.2 Argentina

6.7 Rest of the World (Row)

6.7.1 Middle East

6.8 Regulatory Bodies

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.11 COVID-19 Impact on the Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market

6.12 Trend/Disruption Impacting Buyers in the Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market

6.13 Market Ecosystem

6.14 Technology Analysis

6.14.1 High-Performance Anion-Exchange Chromatography for Human Milk Oligosaccharides Analysis

6.14.2 Capillary Electrophoresis for Human Milk Oligosaccharides Analysis

6.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.15.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.15.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.15.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.15.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.15.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.16 Case Study Analysis

6.16.1 Use Case 1: Layer Origin Introduced Easy-To-Use and Efficient-To-Hmo Prebiotic Pills and Powder for Adults

6.17 Price Analysis

6.17.1 Introduction

6.17.2 Price Analysis: Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Type, 2017-2021 (USD Per/Kg)

6.17.3 Price Analysis: Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD Per/Kg)

7. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis - by Type

7.2 2'Fl

7.2.1 Authorization of Hmos by Government Bodies for Consumption

7.3 3'Fl

7.3.1 Prebiotic Quality of 3'Fl Expected to Propel the Growth of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market in the Upcoming Years

7.4 3'sl

7.4.1 Significance of 3'sl in Language Development During Early Childhood

7.5 6'sl

7.5.1 Wide Usage of HMOs Across Industries

8. Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Extensive R&D Activities by Infant Formula Manufacturers

8.2 Functional Food & Beverages

8.2.1 Role of Fast-Paced Lifestyle and Growing Adoption of Convenience Food Products in the Growth of Functional Food & Beverages

8.3 Food Supplements

8.3.1 Growing Health Awareness and Demand for Nutrition-Rich Food Products

8.4 Other Applications

8.4.1 Wide Usage of HMOs Across Industries

9. Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Concentration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Neutral

9.2.1 Rising Consumer Concerns Regarding Gut Health and Immunity in Infants

9.3 Acidic

9.3.1 Imitation of Human Milk in Premium Infant Formulas

10. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market, by Region

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.3 Key Player Strategies

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players

11.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

11.5.1 Dsm

11.5.2 Basf Se

11.5.3 Dupont

11.5.4 Chr Hansen Holding A/S

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive Players

11.6.4 Participants

11.7 Product Footprint

11.8 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)

11.8.1 Progressive Companies

11.8.2 Starting Blocks

11.8.3 Responsive Companies

11.8.4 Dynamic Companies

11.9 Competitive Scenario

11.9.1 New Product Launches

11.9.2 Deals

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 DSM

12.1.2 BASF SE.

12.1.3 Chr Hansenholding A/S

12.1.4 Dupont

12.1.5 Nestle

12.1.6 Biosynth Carbosynth

12.1.7 Inbiose Nv.

12.1.8 Gnubiotics Sciences S.A.

12.1.9 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.10 Royal Frieslandcampina N.V

12.1.11 Elicityl S.A

12.1.12 Dextra Laboratories Ltd.

12.2 Start-Ups/Sme's/Other Players

12.2.1 Zuchem Inc.

12.2.2 Advanced Protein Technologies Corp.

12.2.3 Conagen Inc.

12.2.4 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

12.2.5 Medolac Laboratories

12.3 End-User Company Profiles

12.3.1 H & H Group

12.3.2 Layer Origin Nutrition

12.3.3 Standard Process Inc.

12.3.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group

12.3.5 Amazon

13. Adjacent & Related Markets

14. Appendix

