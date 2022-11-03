Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: Market to Grow by 10.16% - Coverage of 19 Facilities, 8 Upcoming Facilities and 3 Cities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during 2022-2027.
Saudi Arabia data center market ranks second in the Middle East region. Some operators operating in the country include Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Mobily, NourNet, GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company), and Gulf Data Hub, among others. Developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Free Trade Zones (FTZs), and smart city investments will boost the Saudi Arabia data center market.
The high internet and social media penetration across the country, driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G services, and improved inland connectivity, among other factors, makes the Saudi Arabia data center market an attractive industry for investors. Introducing the Personal Data Protection Law in the country will protect the confidentiality of the citizen's personal data, further boosting the data center market.
The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) under Vision 2030 and the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative have been initiated to maximize renewable energy. Saudi Arabia expects to generate over 50% of its renewable energy by 2030.
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Saudi Arabia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the investment in Saudi Arabia by colocation and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
- During the forecast period, a detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Saudi Arabia data center market size.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 19
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08
- Coverage: 3 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Saudi Arabia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
The Saudi Arabia market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
- Saudi Arabia has around 19 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) opened two Tier III facilities in Jeddah and Al-Madina.
- The COVID-19 impact, leading to remote working, has increased local data generation. In addition, migration from on-premises to colocation, cloud, and managed services will boost the Saudi Arabia data center market.
- Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is among the top and largest data center operators in the country that has planned to develop data centers across the country with around 125 MW of power capacity.
- The country is also witnessing improvement in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, 2Africa subsea cables will connect Saudi Arabia with other countries such as India, the UAE, Spain, the UK, Oman, and other countries.
- Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services and the development of smart cities in the region will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.
- Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Gulf Data Hub, and others are some key colocation operators in the Saudi Arabia data center market.
- The hyperscale operator Google has announced its plan to develop a cloud region in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Aramco, with three availability zones, likely to be online in the next 2-3 years.
- EDGNEX has announced the commencement of construction work on its Riyadh data center facility, which will have a power capacity of around 20 MW.
- The country is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. Oracle, Huawei Technologies, and IBM have a strong presence in the country. Oracle is currently developing its new cloud region in Neom, which will likely be operational in 2022.
- Enrogen, the UK-based diesel generator company, has signed a deal with a cloud company that is currently developing its cloud region, tentatively Google, to supply 30 MW diesel generators.
- Telecom operators such as Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Mobily, and Zain are the major telecom operators who have either deployed 5G technology in some cities on a trial basis or are in the process of launching commercial 5G services across the country.
This report analyses the Saudi Arabia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards.
