Human Resource Standards Institute℠ Adds New Human Capital Reporting Organizational Certification

HRCI® subsidiary now offers two organizational certifications to support organizations and set them apart from the competition by aligning with globally accepted Human Resource Management standards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Standards Institute℠ (HRSI℠), a subsidiary of HRCI®, today announced the creation of a new organizational certification in Human Capital Reporting (HCR). HRSI Organizational Certification allows organizations to assess HCR initiatives against International Organization for Standardization (ISO) guidelines, ISO 30414:2018 Human Resource Management (HRM) HCR for internal and external reporting surrounding organizational performance and sustainability.

As Human Capital includes the cumulative knowledge, skills and abilities of an organization’s people and their impact on an organization’s long-term performance, achieving this certification helps organizations demonstrate a commitment to excellence in HRM. Through the certification process, organizations provide better transparency, accountability and visibility into HRM and business practices and support the sustainability of their workforce. The HRSI Organizational Certification based on ISO 30414:2018 also verifies an organization’s commitment to offering world-class human resources practices. It can be earned by any organization, regardless of business type, size, nature, complexity or whether in the public, private or not-for-profit sectors.

The HRSI ISO 30414:2018 review and certification mirror ISO guidelines for 12 clusters of metrics, including:

compliance and ethics,

costs,

diversity,

leadership,

organizational culture,

organizational health, safety and well-being,

productivity,

recruitment,

mobility and turnover,

skills and capabilities,

succession planning, and

workforce availability.

“We are excited to announce our new organizational certification that will empower leaders to lean in, assess and affirm that their Human Capital Reporting initiatives fulfill guidance from the ISO standard, which is recognized by the SEC as meeting their required Human Capital disclosures,” said HRSI President Dr. Denise Caleb, PHR®. “By aligning with globally accepted standards in Human Resource Management, including HCR, organizations increase their ability to attract, retain, develop and advance top talent. HRSI organizational certifications also enhance an employer’s brand and reputation through association with the ISO brand, which signifies quality to the market and the commitment to an employer of choice.”

HRSI now offers two certifications that allow organizations to earn and show the market they align with ISO standards in HRM. In May 2022, HRSI launched with an organizational certification measured against ISO 30415:2021 HRM: Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). The HRSI D&I Organizational Certification is heralded around the globe as a template for continual improvement of integrating D&I into organizations.

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, commented, “In a few short months, HRSI has made tremendous strides when it comes to using the ISO 260 standards developed by the international community for the purpose of advancing human resources management across organizations. This momentum aligns with the HRCI mission, and we are very supportive of HRSI’s continued progress.”

To learn more about HRSI and the path to organizational certification, visit https://www.hrsi.org.

About HRSI℠

HRSI℠ headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the world’s premier standards and credentialing institute for private, publicly traded, not-for-profit and small, medium and enterprise (SME) organizations. A subsidiary of HRCI®, HRSI creates and offers organizational certifications based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. Through HRSI certifications, organizations align with globally accepted HRM practices and utilize that knowledge in the development of HR processes that adhere to those standards. Learn more at www.hrsi.org .

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications, and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.