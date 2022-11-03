Renalytix to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will participate in the Stifel Healthcare Conference to be held November 15-16, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.renalytix.com or via the webcast registration link below beginning at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022.



Webcast registration link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel74/rnlx/2129288

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com ). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com .

