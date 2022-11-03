Xtant Medical Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



“I am pleased that third quarter revenues increased by 5% year-over-year, led by 12% growth in our biologics business. Driven by the successful launches of our OsteoFactor™ and OsteoVive® Plus biologics products and expansion of our distribution network, we are encouraged with the trajectory of our revenue and progress to date in 2022,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “Our team is focused on the continued execution of our growth strategy, and supported by the recently closed $9.75 million private placement, we are well-positioned to deliver on our objectives. Looking ahead, we expect to be at full operating capacity by the first quarter of 2023 enabling our team to take advantage of the robust demand environment.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter 2022 revenue was $14.5 million, compared to $13.8 million for the same quarter in 2021. The increase in revenue was largely attributable to introductions of new products.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 54.6%, compared to 52.2% for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily attributable to improved capacity utilization.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $9.8 million, compared to $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to greater independent agent sales commissions, product registration expense and employee compensation expense.

Third quarter 2022 net loss totaled $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to the third quarter 2021 net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 totaled a loss of $0.9 million, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million for the prior-year period. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation, separation related expenses, and litigation settlement reserves. A calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s expectations to be at full operating capacity by the first quarter of 2023 and to continue to execute its growth strategy and deliver on its objectives. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory if revenues continue to decrease; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company’s dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and labor and staffing shortages on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; the effect of inflation, increased interest rates and other recessionary indicators and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company’s financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 8, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,363 $ 18,243 Restricted Cash 240 144 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and doubtful accounts of $549 and $552, respectively 9,839 7,154 Inventories 16,993 17,945 Prepaid and other current assets 673 844 Total current assets 45,108 44,330 Property and equipment, net 5,669 5,212 Right-of -use asset, net 1,490 1,258 Goodwill 3,205 3,205 Intangible assets, net 358 400 Other assets 219 287 Total Assets $ 56,049 $ 54,692 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,779 $ 2,615 Accrued liabilities 5,021 4,349 Current portion of lease liability 443 462 Finance lease obiligations 61 31 Line of credit 720 3,620 Current portion of long-term debt 1,335 - Total current liabilities 11,359 11,077 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 1,094 842 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 197 103 Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs 10,626 11,787 Total Liabilities 23,276 23,809 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 101,981,250 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 87,068,980 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 274,234 266,068 Accumulated deficit (241,461 ) (235,185 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 32,773 30,883 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 56,049 $ 54,692







XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 14,462 $ 13,743 $ 42,689 $ 41,193 Other revenue - 34 10 100 Total revenue 14,462 13,777 42,699 41,293 Cost of sales 6,566 6,586 18,868 16,498 Gross profit 7,896 7,191 23,831 24,795 Gross profit % 54.6 % 52.2 % 55.8 % 60.0 % Operating expenses General and administrative 3,729 3,107 11,496 10,307 Sales and marketing 5,838 5,267 16,683 15,712 Research and development 229 262 683 719 Total operating expenses 9,796 8,636 28,862 26,738 Loss from operations (1,900 ) (1,445 ) (5,031 ) (1,943 ) Other Expense Interest expense (440 ) (329 ) (1,197 ) (529 ) Total Other Expense (440 ) (329 ) (1,197 ) (529 ) Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,340 ) (1,774 ) (6,228 ) (2,472 ) Provision for income taxes (13 ) (30 ) (48 ) (94 ) Net Loss $ (2,353 ) $ (1,804 ) $ (6,276 ) $ (2,566 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Dilutive $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 93,278,610 86,763,210 89,236,832 84,926,656 Dilutive 93,278,610 86,763,210 89,236,832 84,926,656









XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (6,276 ) $ (2,566 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 971 1,041 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (91 ) (164 ) Non-cash interest 175 38 Non-cash rent expense 2 8 Stock-based compensation 1,825 1,501 Provision for reserve (recovery) on accounts receivable 277 (25 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,568 572 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,962 ) 584 Inventories (616 ) 1,128 Prepaid and other assets 239 (126 ) Accounts payable 1,164 (592 ) Accrued liabilities 671 (1,383 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,053 ) 16 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,321 ) (1,489 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 184 194 Net cash used in investing activities (1,137 ) (1,295 ) Financing activities: Payment of taxes from withholding of common stock on vesting of restricted stock units - (23 ) Payments on financing leases (35 ) (42 ) Costs associated with refinancing - (136 ) Payments on long-term debt - (411 ) Borrowings on line of credit 36,680 22,767 Repayments of line of credit (39,580 ) (23,029 ) Proceeds from private placement, net of cash issuance costs 6,341 18,426 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,406 17,552 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (784 ) 16,273 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 18,387 2,341 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,603 $ 18,614 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivelants $ 17,363 $ 18,175 Restricted cash 240 439 Total cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets $ 17,603 $ 18,614





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (2,353 ) $ (1,804 ) $ (6,276 ) $ (2,566 ) Depreciation and amortization 372 310 971 1,041 Interest expense 440 329 1,197 529 Tax expense 13 30 48 94 Non-GAAP EBITDA (1,528 ) (1,135 ) (4,060 ) (902 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue -10.6 % -8.2 % -9.5 % -2.2 % NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION Non-cash compensation 640 580 1,825 1,501 Separation-related expenses - - 3 - Litigation reserve - - - 550 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (888 ) $ (555 ) $ (2,232 ) $ 1,149 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue -6.1 % -4.0 % -5.2 % 2.8 %





















