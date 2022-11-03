MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 10 November at 10.00 CET about 9M 2022

Søborg, DENMARK

MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for 9M 2022 on 10 November 2022 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk, where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.

Denmark+ 45 78768490
UK+ 44 203-7696819
US+ 1 646-787-0157

Additional information:
Phone +45 22 70 93 65.

