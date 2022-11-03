Bunker Hill Provides October 2022 Project Restart Update

HIGHLIGHTS

Demolition activities at Pend Oreille site completed ahead of schedule and under budget

Procurement of new Bunker Hill mill building initiated, concurrent with abatement and demolition of existing mill building. Geotechnical drilling for mill foundations completed

Winter weather plan finalized with all mill equipment secured; other site preparation activities ongoing

Underground decline continues to advance with excavation of primary vent fan drift

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide an update on restart project activities during the month of October 2022.

Sam Ash, CEO stated: “Project advancement continued at pace in October, most notably the early and successful completion of demolition activities at the Pend Oreille site. With the mill now fully demobilized and ready to construct, site preparation has begun in earnest to ensure the project remains on track. Geotechnical drilling for the mill foundations is already complete, building designs are being finalized together with Strike, our PCM partner, and required abatement and demolition activities have begun. In the underground mine, the development drift is progressing well, excavation of the primary vent fan location is underway, and we are on course to break through to the 6-Level over the coming weeks.”

PEND OREILLE MILL DEMOBILIZATION AND DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Demolition activities at the Pend Oreille site safely concluded on Oct 28, 2022, ahead of planned completion in November and marking the completion of the project which began in May 2022 with the dismantling and removal of critical equipment. The former crusher and mill buildings have been reduced to their foundations, the conveyor that fed fine ore from the surface crushers to the concrete silos has been removed, and all material that has not yet been transported off site has been segregated into stockpiles of metal, concrete and debris. This milestone ensures that the Bunker Hill site is furnished with fit-for-purpose crushing, grinding, flotation and thickening equipment and instrumentation, representing the vast majority of equipment needs for the mine restart. Project activities are now exclusively focused on site preparation and construction. The project benefitted from strong support from the onsite Pend Oreille team and was completed safely, ahead of schedule and under budget.







Final state of the Pend Oreille Crusher Building (L) and Mill Building (R)

BUNKER HILL MILL SITE PREPARATION ACTIVITIES INITIATED

After an extensive evaluation process the Company has appointed Rivers Edge Environmental Services as its partner for critical site demolition activities at Bunker Hill. Rivers Edge is a fully licensed remediation, excavation and demolition company headquartered in Washington State, USA. Permits have been secured and Rivers Edge teams have mobilized to site, undergone site specific safety training and initiated demolition activities encompassing abatement, building removal, foundation extraction and related earthworks. These activities are expected to conclude by the end of 2022, ensuring readiness for the new mill building that is being procured. The new mill building will utilize the existing building footprint and is expected to arrive in 2023.

In parallel with the mobilization of Rivers Edge, geotechnical drilling was performed at the end of October to inform detailed foundational planning for the new mill building.





Drilling in the main Bunker Hill yard in late October to inform the foundational design for the new Mill Building

UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT ADVANCING - VENT DRIFT EXCAVATION INITIATED

As part of the restart plan, a decline continues to be driven from ‘5 Level’ (the highest accessible level of the mine) to ‘6 Level’. The decline advanced steadily through the month of October, progressing 286 feet, with a current focus on excavation of a primary fan drift that will house a 7-foot fan integral to the overall mine ventilation plan when breakthrough to 6 Level is achieved before the end of the year.





Engineering design of primary fan drift that is currently being excavated between the 5 & 6 Levels

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

