Cerecin Announces Abstract on New Infantile Spasms Data Accepted for Oral Presentation at the International League Against Epilepsy EME Congress 2022

SINGAPORE and DENVER, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecin, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative neurotherapeutics, today announced that a poster showcasing new data on investigational CER-0001 (tricaprilin) in Infantile Spasms (also known as West Syndrome) has been accepted for virtual oral presentation at the hybrid International League Against Epilepsy EME Congress, held in Riyadh from November 16-19, 2022. The data will be presented by Cerecin’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marc Cantillon.

Poster title: Treatment of Infantile Spasms with Tricaprilin, a Ketogenic Agent: Preliminary Results ​

Session type: Virtual oral presentation

Presentation time: 16th of November, 7:30-7:40pm KSA time

Following the presentation, the poster will be available to view in full at: https://www.cerecin.com/news-events.html

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drugs that target the metabolic bases of central nervous system diseases. Cerecin’s development program leverages its extensive experience in neurology drug development and lipid science. Cerecin is supported by two multinational partners, Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY), and Wilmar International Limited (F34.SI). By bringing together the deep expertise of its leadership team and a highly differentiated drug development program, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in neurology therapeutics.



About CER-001 (Tricaprilin)

CER-0001, also known as tricaprilin, is a specific medium chain triglyceride that Cerecin is developing for a range of neurological indications including Alzheimer’s disease, migraine and infantile spasms. CER-0001 is a ketogenic compound that elevates plasma ketone levels and is thereby intended to leverage the numerous activities and benefits of ketone bodies.

For more information visit www.cerecin.com

