Else Nutrition Goes On-Shelf at 161 Giant Food Stores and Pharmacies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that Giant Food has placed Else Nutrition Toddler Complete Nutrition and Kids Vanilla Shake products in 161 locations. This is a significant increase in Else product availability in the Eastern States of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia with more than double the number of retail locations now available.



This is also the first Ahold Delhaize account for Else Nutrition and a major milestone for the company working with another large, multi-national retailer.

“We are proud to work with Giant which has a rich history of providing quality to consumers since 1936,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Giant is a retailer focused on the healthiest eating choices, so we see a strategic match here with Else, by providing our complete nutrition, minimally processed products to Giant consumers and families.”

With the combination of Giant grocery and pharmacy locations and the doubling of the Eastern State store count stocking Else products, the company expects a significant increase in demand for Toddler and Kids products in the region.

“Throughout the year we have seen an increase in demand from all regions for the Else products. A material increase in coverage in these states with Giant will expose many new families to the clean-label choice that Else provides, and we expect to see the demand increase even more in these areas,” added Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets Q.X. board under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon.

