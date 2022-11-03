Helius to Showcase Innovative PoNS Device at ACRM’s 2022 Conference – Demonstrating the Power of Neuromodulation to Help People with MS Improve their Gait

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) will showcase its innovative new Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) at the 99th annual American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) Conference, held November 8-11 in Chicago. Visitors to booth 512 will see the device and learn more about how it can improve gait deficiency in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).



PoNS works by delivering electrical impulses through nerve fibers on the tongue, stimulating the flow of millions of neural impulses to the brain structures that control gait. This creates a cascade of activity in the brain that – when combined with an exercise regimen supervised by a physical therapist – produces a neuromodulatory and neuroplastic effect that can have a significant impact on the independence and personal productivity of people with MS. (Results of this study can be found at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4017705/)

“The ACRM is committed to helping people live their fullest lives by improving, expanding and regaining mobility, and we’re excited to exhibit at the Conference because we share the same goals,” said Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D., Helius' Chief Medical Officer. “PoNS addresses a complication that’s very top-of-mind for people with MS: 70% of them report having difficulty walking, and of that group 70% identify gait deficit as the most challenging aspect of their disease.”

In addition to seeing the PoNS device in person, booth visitors can speak with key Helius team members, who can answer questions about PoNS and the accompanying PoNS Therapy regimen that maximizes its effectiveness. Physical therapists also will be able to sign up for free, online PoNS Therapy training.

“Rehabilitation professionals who work with people with MS, or are interested in the relationship between neuromodulation and gait, are invited to visit us at booth 512,” said Favit-Van Pelt. “But this is more than just a chance to see the device and talk, it’s an opportunity to take action: By signing up for training physical therapists are making themselves even more invaluable to their patients with MS.”

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. Helius is advancing PoNS post-approval research in MS through a recently launched Therapeutic Experience Program (TEP) designed to partner with neurologists and neurorehabilitation therapists at 10-12 US centers of excellence, who express an interest in becoming “early adopters” of PoNS therapy. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.