The Global Rodent Control Market is expected to grow by $1.50 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the rodent control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, increase in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population, and increase in demand for insurance-based rodent control services.

The rodent control market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The rodent control market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Others



By Type

• Products

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the rodent control market growth during the next few years. Also, r and d activities to develop bio-based rodenticides and increase in deployment of digital rodent control services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rodent control market covers the following areas:

• Rodent control market sizing

• Rodent control market forecast

• Rodent control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rodent control market vendors that include Anticimex International AB, Arrow Exterminators Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories Inc., Corteva Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., JT Eaton and Co. Inc., Liphatech Inc., Massey Services Inc., Neogen Corp., PelGar International Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SenesTech Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Truly Nolen of America Inc. Also, the rodent control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

