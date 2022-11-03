The global printed electronic materials market is projected to reach $17,559.59 million by 2031 from $3,454.09 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 18.82% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Electronic Materials Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End-Use Industry, Material, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360715/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The printed electronic materials market is in the developing phase.The rising demand for flexible displays along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive manufacturers and the consumer electronics industry.



The automotive and transportation industry has witnessed an increase in demand for printed electronic materials due to their design flexibility, high performance, and electrophoretic properties.



Impact



Some of the factors behind the expansion of the global printed electronic materials market are increased usage for manufacturing antennas, flexible displays, soft energy devices, sensors, etc.With the rising demand for thinner electronics and wearable devices expanding, the printed electronic materials market is also expected to grow simultaneously.



Flexible electronics are involved in today’s cell phones and displays, human and health performance tools, security tags, sensor componentry in cars and airplanes, agricultural and environmental sensors, etc.With the growing adoption of smart devices, the demand for flexible electronics is increasing worldwide, which in turn may result in an increasing demand for printed electronic materials.



Further, the recent focus in the medical industry is on the development of smart cards, safe medicine packaging, smart medical wearables, and others. However, higher investment costs are hindering the printed electronic materials market growth.



Impact of COVID-19



The global lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in disruptions in manufacturing activity and supply networks and production halts, all of which had a negative impact on the global printed electronic materials market in 2020. Furthermore, various end-use sectors, such as automotive, consumer electronics, etc., shut down their operations, resulting in lower demand for printed electronic materials in 2020. Furthermore, the printed electronic materials market ended up with faster adoption of challenges faced during the pandemic. The market successfully provided various smart solutions in the healthcare industry, such as the use of printed electronic materials in the manufacturing of printed sensors, smart patient monitoring devices, smart masks, smart patches, etc



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Display

• RFID Tag

• Photovoltaic Cell

• Battery

• Lighting

• Others



Based on applications, the displays segment dominated the printed electronic materials market in 2021 and was the largest segment due to the rising sales of smart devices across the globe. The rising demand for smartphones and flexible electronics devices is leading to the growth of the displays segment as these displays are continuously enhancing the customer experience in consumer electronics, automotive, etc.



Segmentation 2: by End-Use Industry

• Automotive and Transportation

• Consumer Electroncis

• Aerospace and Defense

• Retail and Packaging

• Healthcare

• Others



Based on the end-use industry, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the printed electronic materials market in 2021 and was the largest segment due to the rising sales of electric vehicles across the globe. The rising adoption of electric vehicles is leading to the rise in demand for printed electronic materials for lighting, display, etc.



Segmentation 3: by Material

• Ink

o Silver Ink

o Carbon Ink

o Copper Ink

o Others

• Substrate

o Organic

o Inorganic



The ink segment dominated the printed electronic materials market in 2021 and is the largest segment owing to growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics due to its lightweight, flexible, thin, and cost-effective nature. In recent times, the demand for carbon-based ink has been increasing and seeking the interests of industrialists, which is helping in the growth of the ink segment in the printed electronic materials market.



Segmentation 4: by Technology

• Inkjet Printing

• Screen Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Others



Based on technology, the screen printing segment held the majority share in the printed electronic materials market in 2021. It offers the advantage of low-cost equipment providing a large amount of printing at one time and is commonly used for manufacturing membrane keyboards, radio-frequency identification (RFID) antennas, and others.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

• China

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America



Among all regions, the North America region dominates the printed electronic materials market as it is the hub for electronics manufacturing and also comprises leading industry players across the supply chain and a fast-developing economy. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region is growing with the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.



Recent Developments in the global printed electronic materials market



• In January 2022, Creative Materials developed 129-32 thermoformable in-mold compatible electrically conductive ink, which has applicability in the screen-printing market. The product series has excellent adhesion capabilities to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyester, poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), and a variety of other high-energy surfaces.

• In August 2022, C3Nano announced the successful completion of a $35 million growth capital financing by Element Solutions Inc. Furthermore, the received growth capital comprised both equity and debt, enabling the company to expand its Hayward, California-based silver nanowire synthesis and production capacity.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global printed electronic materials market:

• Growing Adoption of Printed Electronic Materials in the Automotive Industry

• Significant Cost Advantage



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenge:

• Higher Investment Cost

• Inability to Produce High-Quality Graphene on a Large Scale



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different materials, and technologies available for the printed electronic materials market and it’s potential globally. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different products with usage in several applications.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture are some key strategies adopted by the key players operating in the space; for instance, in July 2022, ACI Materials, Inc. announced a partnership with Sun Nano to enhance its sales network across the globe.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the printed electronic materials market are analyzed and profiled in the study involving printed electronic materials manufacturers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the printed electronic materials market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• NAGASE & CO., LTD.

• E Ink Holdings Inc.

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• BASF SE

• Molex, LLC

• Teikoku Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.

• Creative Materials

• Poly-ink

• Sun Chemical

• ACI Materials, Inc.

• Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.

• C3Nano

• GenesInk

• Dycotec Materials Ltd.

• Copprint

• Mateprincs



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

