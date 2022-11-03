Global Industrial Robotics Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Automation in the Electronics Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages), and Region(North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial robotics market is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2022 to USD 30.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Market for Handling Application to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The handling application segment of the industrial robotics market for traditional robots, in terms of shipment, shows a trend similar to that of the market; it is expected to account for the largest market size and highest growth rate in the forecast period owing to the integration of low-weight traditional industrial robots with automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to make them mobile. Handling activities such as pick and place, palletizing, packaging, and loading and unloading are common and applicable to most industries.

The handling application includes various sub-applications such as material handling, machine tending, as well as bin-picking, which is currently booming. The handling application has industry-wide usage in varied industries ranging from the automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics to food & beverages; it was thus expected to register a share of ~45% of the industrial robotics market for 2021.

Market for Robot Arm Component to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The degree of industrial automation has increased immensely in recent years due to increased productivity, reduction in labor costs, increased efficiency in production processes, and improvement in the quality of products.

In the future as well, industries such as food & beverages, automobiles, and oil & gas will be more inclined towards automation due to the intense competition in the market and the need to stay ahead of competitors by improving the product quality and the speed of production.

Robotics has transformed automation processes to a great extent. In recent years there has been a surge in the market for robot arms. This demand is expected to escalate even further during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Asia Pacific to create the highest growth opportunities for industrial robotics market among other region during the forecast period

The countries of Asia Pacific are witnessing increased demand for industrial robotics, and this demand is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as well. APAC is considered one of the world's major manufacturing hubs and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the industrial robotics market. Low production costs, easy availability of labor, lenient emission and safety norms, and government initiatives for foreign direct investments (FDIs) are some of the major factors fueling the growth of this market in APAC.

The aging population in China and Japan has resulted in rising labor costs, leading to the growing adoption of automation. The increasing population is also attracting companies to invest in APAC. China is expected to remain the largest market for both traditional and collaborative robots.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Industrial Robotics Market

4.2 Industrial Robotics Market, by Type

4.3 Industrial Robotics Market, by Application

4.4 Traditional Industrial Robots Market in Asia-Pacific, by Industry V/S by Country

4.5 Industrial Robotics Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Collaborative Robots Across Industries

5.2.1.2 Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Labor in Manufacturing Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment for SMEs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Automation in Electronics Industry

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Industry 5.0

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability and Integration Issues

5.2.4.2 Safety Concerns Related to Industrial Robotics Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price (ASP) of Various Industrial Robots

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Industrial Robotics Providers

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis and Tariff Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis

5.11.1.1 Trade Data for HS Code 847950

5.11.2 Tariff Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 Major Patents

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Related to Industrial Robotics

5.14.2 Standards and Regulations Related to Industrial Robotics

6 Industrial Robotics Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Industrial Robots

6.2.1 Articulated Robots

6.2.1.1 Expected to Hold Largest Share of Industrial Robotics Market During Forecast Period

6.2.2 Scara Robots

6.2.2.1 Projected to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

6.2.3 Parallel Robots

6.2.3.1 Ideal for Moving Small Payloads at Very High Speeds

6.2.4 Cartesian Robots

6.2.4.1 Simple Movements and Ease of Programmability

6.2.5 Others

6.2.5.1 Cylindrical Robots

6.2.5.1.1 Offer Reduced Repeatability and Accuracy

6.2.5.2 Spherical Robots

6.2.5.2.1 Forerunners of Modern Articulated Industrial Robots

6.2.5.3 Swing-Arm Robots

6.2.5.3.1 Simple Operation Suited to Low-Cost Applications

6.3 Collaborative Industrial Robots

6.3.1 Huge Potential due to Ability to Work Safely Alongside Humans

7 Industrial Robotics Market, by Payload

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Up to 16.00 KG

7.2.1 Expected to Hold Largest Market Share in 2022

7.3 16.01-60.00 KG

7.3.1 Fastest Growth Rate Expected During Forecast Period

7.4 60.01-225.00 KG

7.4.1 Automotive and Food & Beverages Industries to Drive Market

7.5 More Than 225.00 KG

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption Across Industries Expected to Drive Market

8 Industrial Robotics Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Robot Arms

8.2.1 Increasing Focus of Market Players on the Development of Robot Arms

8.3 Robot Accessories

8.3.1 Rising Demand to Facilitate Long-Term Productivity

8.3.2 End Effector

8.3.2.1 Growth in Welding and Painting Applications to Increase Demand

8.3.2.2 Welding Gun

8.3.2.2.1 Suited to High-Volume Production Applications

8.3.2.3 Gripper

8.3.2.3.1 Safe Option for Collaborative Applications

8.3.2.3.2 Mechanical

8.3.2.3.2.1 Popular Across Industries due to Cost-Effectiveness

8.3.2.3.3 Electric

8.3.2.3.3.1 Effective Alternative to Pneumatic Grippers

8.3.2.3.4 Magnetic

8.3.2.3.4.1 Designed to Handle Ferromagnetic Materials

8.3.2.4 Tool Changer

8.3.2.4.1 Acts as Locking Mechanism Between Robot Arm and Tooling Component

8.3.2.5 Clamp

8.3.2.5.1 Used in Applications Requiring Low-Grip Force

8.3.2.6 Suction Cup

8.3.2.6.1 Inexpensive and Versatile End Effector

8.3.2.7 Others

8.3.2.7.1 Deburring Tools

8.3.2.7.2 Milling Tools

8.3.2.7.3 Soldering Tools

8.3.2.7.4 Painting Tools

8.3.2.7.5 Screwdrivers

8.3.3 Controller

8.3.3.1 Functions as Brain of Industrial Robotic Arm

8.3.4 Drive Units

8.3.4.1 Facilitate Movement in Robots

8.3.4.2 Hydraulic Drive

8.3.4.2.1 Suited to Applications Requiring Handling of Heavy Loads

8.3.4.3 Electric Drive

8.3.4.3.1 Provides High Speed and Precision

8.3.4.4 Pneumatic Drive

8.3.4.4.1 Designed to Handle Small to Medium Loads

8.3.5 Vision Systems

8.3.5.1 Provide Vision-based Guidance to Industrial Robotics Systems

8.3.6 Sensors

8.3.6.1 Feedback Mechanism for Industrial Robots

8.3.7 Power Supply

8.3.7.1 Enables Operations in Industrial Robotics Systems

8.3.8 Others

8.4 Additional Hardware

8.4.1 Safety Fencing

8.4.1.1 Protective Barrier Between Industrial Robots and Humans to Prevent Accidents

8.4.2 Fixtures

8.4.2.1 Special-Purpose Tools to Enhance Functioning of Industrial Robots

8.4.3 Conveyors

8.4.3.1 Used with Industrial Robots to Facilitate Pick-And-Place Operations

8.5 System Engineering

8.5.1 Facilitates Installation of Robotic System into Industrial Environment

8.6 Software & Programming

8.6.1 Involves Installation of Dedicated Software for Industrial Robotics Applications

9 Industrial Robotics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Handling

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Palletizing Robots

9.3 Assembling & Disassembling

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Robots Offering Speed and Precision

9.4 Welding & Soldering

9.4.1 Rising Demand for Robots with Hollow Wrists

9.5 Dispensing

9.5.1 Gluing

9.5.1.1 Demand for Highly Precise Adhesive Dispensers from Automotive and Electronics Industries

9.5.2 Painting

9.5.2.1 Need for Explosion- and Contamination-Proof Robots

9.5.3 Food Dispensing

9.5.3.1 Recent Technological Advances to Result in Rising Use of Robots in Food Processing

9.6 Processing

9.6.1 Grinding and Polishing

9.6.1.1 Need for Automated Grinding and Polishing for Consistent Finish

9.6.2 Milling

9.6.2.1 Growing Adoption of Robotic Milling for Large Workpieces

9.6.3 Cutting

9.6.3.1 Suited to Applications in Various Industries

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Inspection & Quality Testing

9.7.1.1 Automated Inspection Enhances Repeatability of Inspection Procedures

9.7.2 Die-Casting & Molding

9.7.2.1 Use of Foundry and Forging Robots for Die-Casting & Molding Applications

10 Industrial Robotics Market, by End Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Accounted for the Largest Share of the Industrial Robotics Market in 2021

10.3 Electrical & Electronics

10.3.1 Extensive Use of Scara Robots for Handling Applications

10.4 Metals & Machinery

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Production Components

10.5 Plastics, Rubber & Chemicals

10.5.1 Rising Use of Robotic Molding and Handling for Various Purposes

10.6 Food & Beverages

10.6.1 Growing Requirement for Food-Grade and Water-Resistant Robots

10.7 Precision Engineering & Optics

10.7.1 Rising Use of Robots for Buffing and Polishing Tasks

10.8 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

10.8.1 Use of Robots in Hospitals and Research Laboratories for Handling and Dispensing Applications

10.9 Others

11 Industrial Robotics Market, by Region

12 Refurbishment of Industrial Robots (Qualitative)

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 ABB Ltd.

14.1.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

14.1.3 Fanuc

14.1.4 Kuka

14.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric

14.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

14.1.7 Denso

14.1.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

14.1.9 Seiko Epson

14.1.10 Durr

14.2 Other Companies

14.2.1 Yamaha Motors Co.

14.2.2 Estun Corporation

14.2.3 Shibaura Machine Co Ltd.

14.2.4 Dover Corporation

14.2.5 Aurotek Corporation

14.2.6 Hirata Corporation

14.2.7 Rethink Robotics

14.2.8 Franka Emika

14.2.9 Techman Robot

14.2.10 Bosch Rexroth AG

14.2.11 Universal Robots (Teradyne)

14.2.12 Omron Adept

14.2.13 Staubli

14.2.14 Comau

14.2.15 B+M Surface Systems

14.2.16 Icr Services

14.2.17 Irs Robotics

14.2.18 Hyundai Robotics

14.2.19 Siasun Robotics

14.2.20 Robotworx

15 Appendix

