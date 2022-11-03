Corneal Implants Market to hit USD 580 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The corneal implants market value is poised to exceed USD 580 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures globally is a leading factor positively influencing the industry landscape. Minimally invasive treatments have gained tremendous traction in recent years, attributed to the involvement of fewer complications, faster patient recovery, and improved surgical outcomes.

Technological innovations to boost the adoption of artificial corneal implants

Artificial cornea segment is anticipated to record a decent valuation by 2030. The easy availability of state-of-the-art artificial corneal implants with superior attributes may foster segment expansion. In addition, the lack of human donors and the rapid surge in the number of vision-restoring procedures will stimulate the outlook.

Corneal Implants Market Size Tissue (Human Donor, Artificial Cornea), Transplant (Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty, Endothelial Lamellar Keratoplasty, Penetrating Keratoplasty), Condition (Fungal Keratitis, Fuchs' Dystrophy, Keratoconus), End-use (Hospitals, Eye Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Broad application spectrum to bolster the demand for penetrating keratoplasty procedures

Corneal implants market from penetrating keratoplasty segment amassed 47% business share in 2021 and is projected to gain considerable momentum from 2022 to 2030. Penetrating keratoplasty is applied in a broad range of corneal pathology applications, including bullous keratopathy, corneal degenerations, keratoconus, and dystrophies. The increased adoption of novel technologies and refining surgical procedures to minimize the frequency of corneal allograft rejection will propel segment revenues.

Cost-effective treatment to augment the share of ambulatory surgical centers

Corneal implants market from ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to witness a 7.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are modern healthcare facilities providing same-day surgical care, including preventive and diagnostic procedures. They have the availability of skilled medical staff and surgeons trained in ophthalmic surgeries such as cataracts, glaucoma, retinal tears, and other conditions. These establishments offer high-quality treatment and better patient outcomes at relatively lower prices than hospitals and eye care clinics, bolstering the segment size.

Surging incidences of eye diseases to spur product demand across Europe

Europe corneal implants market held over 19% busniess share in 2021 and is slated to record an appreciable target valuation by 2030. The regional industry is fueled by the increasing number of eye surgeries led by the prevalence of several eye disorders in Europe. The rising R&D investments and practices focused on developing advanced corneal implants will create a favorable regional market statistics.

Technological advancements to fuel the competitive landscape

Major enterprises participating in the corneal implants market are AJL Ophthalmic SA (Intacs), Alabama Eye Bank, Alcon Inc., Aurolab, CorNeat Vision Ltd., CorneaGen, DIPOTEX, Florida Lions Eye Bank, Keramed, Inc., Massachusetts Eye, and Ear, Mediphacos, Microkpro Medical, Presbia PLC, and others.

