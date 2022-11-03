The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market is expected to grow by $ 305.3 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360308/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising cases of sleeping disorders, advancements in technology, and a growing elderly population.

The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments.



The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Devices

• Accessories

• Masks



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the rising demand for home-care settings as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market growth in US during the next few years. Also, rapid growth of online sales and vendors focused on mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US covers the following areas:

• Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market sizing

• Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market forecast

• Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market industry analysis



Leading continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market vendors in US include 3B Medical Inc., BMC Medical Co. Ltd., CASCO BAY MOLDING, Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, EVOX, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Manish Enterprises, Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Philips International BV, ResMed Inc., Sleepnet Corp, Smiths Group Plc, TG Eakin Ltd, and Wellell Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

