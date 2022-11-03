Roll Your Own Tobacco Products Market to Register 4.0% CAGR Growth by 2030, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the roll-your-own tobacco products market is growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022-2030. The increasing demand of roll-own-tobacco products among youth especially in developed countries such as the UK, France, and the US is expected to boost the market growth. Further, rising taxes on factory-made FM cigarettes has also influenced smokers to switch to rolling cigarettes.



Product innovation, launches, and increasing distribution of rolling papers and filter tip category is also expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in June 2020, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. a leading distributor of cannabis accessories and vaporization products made VIBES Rolling Papers available throughout Europe and Canada. These papers burn slow and elevated the experience for consumers.



The hand-rolled cigarettes are also preferred by consumer to reduce the habit of smoking, as it allow the smoker to adjust the amount of tobacco. Further, as these take a little preparation time before consuming, it is likely to reduce the smoking pattern among consumers. Further, rolling cigarettes are perceived as less harmful alternatives to FM cigarettes.



Consumption of cigarettes have been increasing among women in European countries. Initially in the developed countries, cigarettes were confined to men but now their consumption has been increasing among women and declining among men. The smoking rate among women in many European countries is close to 30%–40%.

Companies operating in this market should continuously conduct research & development activities to offer better quality tobacco and innovative flavors to sustain the competition in the market. Traditionally, RYO tobacco products were considered an economically-priced tobacco product, however, with the increasing penetration of hand-rolled cigarettes, manufacturers have been offering innovative products that offer a rich experience to the consumers. Such market trends are anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period.



Key Players



1. British American Tobacco

2. Philip Morris International3. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

4. Altria Group, Inc.

5. HBI International

6. Curved Papers, Inc.

7. Karma Filter Tips

8. Shine Brands

9. Japan Tobacco International

10. Imperial Brands

Market Segmentation

• Product Insights



o RYO Tobacco

o Filter Paper & Tips

o Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes

o Injector



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Offline

o Online



Regional Inisghts



o North America



 U.S.



o Europe



 Germany

 U.K.

 France

 Netherlands

 Finland



o Asia Pacific



 China

 India

 Japan

 Australia



o Central & South America



 Brazil

o Middle East & Africa



About the report:



The global Roll Your Own Tobacco Products market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



