The Global Drywall Textures Market is expected to grow by $172.33 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the drywall textures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing residential construction, benefits of drywall textures, and growth in the home improvement industry.

The drywall textures market analysis includes type and material segments and geographic landscape.



The drywall textures market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Regular

• Moisture Resistant

• Fire Resistant

• Others



By Material

• Knockdown

• Orange peel

• Roll

• Sand

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies rapid urbanization and rising disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the drywall textures market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for environmental-friendly drywall textures and technological advancements in application equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drywall textures market covers the following areas:

• Drywall textures market sizing

• Drywall textures market forecast

• Drywall textures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drywall textures market vendors that include 3M Co., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., AWCI, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Gold Bond Building Products LLC, Graco Inc., Hamilton Drywall Products, Holcim Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., LS Drywall Inc, Muddy Boys Inc, Murco Wall Products, PABCO Building Products LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Also, the drywall textures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

