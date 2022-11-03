Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size to Hit $4.5 Bn by 2028 at 9.2% CAGR: Comprehensive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share and Industry Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Mono-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, and 6-Channel), Product (Automotive Infotainment Systems, Smartphones, Television, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others)”, the global class D audio amplifier market size is expected to grow from USD 2.43 billion in 2021 to USD 4.51 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.





Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.43 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 4.51 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 132 No. of Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type , Product , and Industry Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc.; ICEPOWER A/S; Infineon Technologies AG; Maxim Integrated, Inc; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; STMICROELECTRONICS; Silicon Laboratories Inc.; and TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED.

March 2021: STMicroelectronics developed HFDA801A, a 2MHz switching pulse-width modulation (PWM) Class-D amplifier that ensures hi-definition quality sound under any load condition, with noiseless turn-on/turn-off and without creating any output artifacts.

November 2019: Texas Instruments Incorporated introduced TLV320ADC5140, a new audio analog-to-digital converter (ADC). The ADC is capable of capturing clear audio up to four times farther away than competing devices.





Rising Adoption of Class D Amplifiers in Home Audio Systems:

Increase in the adoption of class D audio amplifiers in home audio systems can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in these systems and increasing consumer demand for high-performance home theaters due to rising disposable income of consumers in developing economy. In addition, developments in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment for enhanced audio quality. In infotainment systems, audio amplifiers are used to improve the performance of the in-car audio or sound systems by adding power and channel count. Class D amplifiers help reduce noise and distortion, enabling refined signal processing and improved overall performance of the infotainment sound system and attaining the need for an elevated audio experience.





Growing Trend of AI-Enabled Smart Speakers driving the Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market:

The growing trend of AI-enabled smart speakers is emerging as a significant trend driving the proliferation of the class D audio amplifier market. This growth in the trend can be attributed to technological advancements in consumer electronics and increasing customer preferences for automation and advanced features in products. Smart speakers rely on a set of complex artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and they catch sound waves and convert them into words using automatic speech recognition (ASR) feature. Further, the verbal data is converted into meaningful sentences using the natural language understanding (NLU) technology. Once the meaning is understood, the smart speakers respond using the natural language generation (NLG) technology. The AI-enabled smart speakers are expected to deliver simple operational functions with smooth and high-quality audio experience.





Key Findings of this research study:

Significant strategic initiatives by several class D audio amplifier market players are contributing significantly to the performance of the market.

The class D audio amplifier market growth in APAC is attributed to the presence of various consumer electronics manufactures, automobile manufacturers, and entertainment industry in the region, which generate huge demand for these amplifiers. Furthermore, escalating use of consumer electronics such as television sets and smartphones; elevating disposable income levels, triggering the adoption of smart and advanced devices; and presence of local and key class D audio amplifier providers are also boosting the growth of the market in the region. China holds the largest share in the APAC class D amplifier market owing to the high production capabilities and low labor costs.





The class D audio amplifier market is segmented on the bases of type, product, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into up to mono-channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel. In 2020, the mono-channel segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of product, the class D audio amplifier market is segmented into automotive infotainment systems, smartphones, television, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market. In terms of industry vertical, the class D audio amplifier market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Based on geography, the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC held a significant market share.





