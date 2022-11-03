The Global Plasma Lamp Market is expected to grow by $121.87 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasma Lamp Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360273/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plasma lamp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving lighting product design concepts leading to premiumization, growing development toward increasing production of plasma lamps, and growing demand for energy-efficient plasma lamps.

The plasma lamp market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The plasma lamp market is segmented as below:

By Application

• RST

• Industrial

• Horticulture

• Sports and entertainment

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high use of alternative lighting products as one of the prime reasons driving the plasma lamp market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of households and urbanization and growing number of smart homes worldwide will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plasma lamp market vendors that include Ampleon Netherlands BV, BIRNS Inc., Ceravision Ltd., Creative Motion Industries Inc., Gavita International B.V., Hive Lighting Inc., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Lumartix SA, MTFX Ltd., Plasma International Technologies GmbH, Pure Plasma Lighting Inc., RFHIC Corp., Solaronix SA, Square 1 Precision Lighting, Inc., and Tradeopia Corp. Also, the plasma lamp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

