Lipid-based Nanoparticles for the Pharmaceutical Industry: Pre-clinical and Clinical Advancements

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of liposomes for the delivery of cancer drug therapeutics in the early 90s, the recent breakthrough in use of LNPs for mRNA vaccine delivery for COVID-19 has created high interest in LNPs from pharmaceutical companies worldwide.



Contract manufacturing of LNPs with diverse phospholipids of different surface charge and effective methods of stabilizing the lipid-based carriers using stabilizers such as cholesterols and emulsifiers to maintain size and drug-loading efficiency are the key focus areas in industrial R&D.



LNPs are chosen widely for drug/vaccine delivery due to their ease in formulation and high biocompatibility in comparison with other polymeric nanocarriers.



LNPs have brough a radical change in the treatment of cancer therapy, ensuring improved drug delivery to the target site with minimal side effects.



Importantly, LNPs can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to improve drug delivery in treating brain tumors or neurodegenerative diseases.



Apart from therapeutics, use of LNPs for the delivery of nucleic acids, such as pDNA, mRNA, and siRNA, has gained profound interest and potential in demonstrating high capabilities in viral vaccine delivery.



The LNPs offer stability and protection to the mRNA, ensuring better efficacy and enhanced immune response.



The last decade witnessed progress in LNPs used for treating complex diseases and as preventative vaccines; however, regulations of LNPs and their large-scale production for uniform size, shape, and product stability limit wide-scale adoption.



The commercialization of LNPs for therapeutic and vaccine delivery holds major promise in transforming global health issues when supported by good manufacturing practices, regulations, and quality control analysis for better clinical translation.This study offers an in-depth analysis of the current research and industrial developments in use of lipid-based nanoparticles.



Focus areas include key advancements in R&D for the pre-clinical and clinical stages of LNP development for use in therapeutic delivery for different diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders.



The use of LNPs as an mRNA carrier for vaccine delivery is discussed, providing insights on industrial adoption and future perspective.



In addition, the research highlights the challenges and the drivers; important policies; innovations; and key market participants in LNP production and utilization.



This research answers the following questions:What are the current research advancements in use of LNPs for therapeutic and vaccine delivery? What is the current scenario and progress made in industrial manufacturing and adoption of LNPs? What are the advancements in optimizing stability, targeting ability, formulation, manufacturing, and storage of LNP-based therapeutics?What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption?What are the expected outcomes in use of LNPs in the pharmaceutical sector, and how does it help to resolve global health challenges?

