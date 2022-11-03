Liver Disease Market will reach US$ 26.30 Billion in 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liver Disease Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359424/?utm_source=GNW

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cancer, hepatitis, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders are some common liver diseases.



As per the study “Burden of Liver Diseases in the World,” issued in 2019, globally, liver disorders account for about 2 million deaths per year, out of which 1 million are due to viral hepatocellular carcinoma, and hepatitis, as well as 1 million are owing to complications of cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is the 11th most common cause of death worldwide, and liver cancer is the 16th leading cause of death.



Liver Disease Market Size is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.40 % during 2021 – 2027:



The liver disease treatment market will show rapid growth due to the rising government initiatives of providing vaccines, growing awareness about the liver diseases, and increased consumption of alcohol and improper diet. Furthermore, with the prevalence of liver disorders, governments and other not-for-profit organizations play a vital role in increasing awareness about liver diseases. Henceforth all these organizations support research and development for the prevention, promoting the understanding of liver-related diseases and treatment, and cure of liver diseases.



Liver Disease Market was US$ 16.21 Billion in 2021:



Regarding treatment type, the antiviral drugs segment is the largest market in 2021. This trend is likely to continue to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increased prevalence of viral liver diseases.



Based on Region, North America is the most significant market for Liver Disease Treatment:



In terms of region, North America leads the market owing to research and academic institutes conducting clinical trial studies in the region. Changing lifestyles, such as the growing consumption of alcohol and unhealthy diets, have also raised the incidences of liver disease. Additionally, growing patient awareness levels and introducing new products targeting unmet medical demands are projected to drive regional market growth over the coming year.



Impact of COVID-19 on Liver Disease Market:



The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has found liver disorder involvement. In COVID?19, the cause of liver injury can be recognized by multiple factors, including virus?induced hypoxia, systemic inflammation, hepatic congestion, and drug-induced liver disease.



In addition, COVID?19 has been associated with liver?related mortality and hepatic decompensation among patients with cirrhosis. Further, COVID?19’s effect on healthcare resources has adversely affected the outcomes of patients with chronic liver disease and care delivery. Consequently, there has been a reduction in the diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients with liver disease, negatively affecting the healthcare industry.



Competitive Landscape:



Various companies like Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., and Bayer AG are found advanced treatment drugs for liver diseases and investing in their R&D to develop innovative.



This latest report “Liver Disease Market, Forecast By Treatment Type (Antiviral Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Vaccines, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteriods, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy), Disease Type (Hepatitis, Autoimmune Diseases, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cancer, Genetic Disorders and Others),End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other),Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA),Companies (Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., and Bayer AG)” provides a detailed analysis of Global Liver Disease Industry.



Treatment Type – Global Liver Disease Market has been covered from 7 viewpoints:

1. Antiviral Drugs

2. Immunosuppressants

3. Vaccines

4. Immunoglobulins

5. Corticosteriods

6. Targeted Therapy

7. Chemotherapy



Disease Type – Global Liver Disease Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints:

1. Hepatitis

2. Autoimmune Diseases

3. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

4. Cancer

5. Genetic Disorders

6. Others



End Use – Global Liver Disease Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

3. Other



Region – Global Liver Disease Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. LAMEA



Company Insights:

• Overview

• Initiatives/Recent Developments

• Financial Insight



Companies Covered:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Eli Lilly

3. Sanofi

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

6. Merck & Co. Inc.

7. Bayer AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359424/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________