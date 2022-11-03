New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360727/?utm_source=GNW

In this report, Frost & Sullivan studies the global maritime SATCOM services market in seven application areas: commercial shipping, fishing, passenger ships and ferries, leisure and yachting, offshore energy, cruise, and government/defense.



The study covers maritime SATCOM service market participants, focusing on those providing value-added services.



This study does not address hardware related to the maritime SATCOM industry, including SATCOM terminals, parts, equipment, receivers, antennas, and modems.Vessel and ship digitalization, automation, and smart shipping are trends powering the need for increased connectivity at sea.



In response, market players are developing new technology solutions to provide the high-speed connectivity necessary for better fleet operational efficiency, enhance crew and customer welfare, and support critical decision-making.Other information includes:

• Market drivers and restraints

• Revenue forecast by solution and service type (2021–2030)

• Leading competitors by region and segment

• Growth opportunities in the seven application areas

