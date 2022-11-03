New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Diagnostic Biochips" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360726/?utm_source=GNW





Yet the high number of molecules often requires multiple tests or bulky instruments.



To overcome this need, diagnostic biochip technology offers a miniaturized multiplexing sensing platform.



A biochip is a solid substrate with a multitude of miniaturized test sites that have immobilized probes to capture and detect the target biomolecules.



While biochips can have several applications, current research focuses on diagnostic biochips.



The huge demand for precision medicine and low-cost point-of-care diagnostic platforms will drive the market.



However, key players must focus on reducing the costs of DNA and protein biochips, meeting regulatory standards, and increasing awareness among users.



The global diagnostic biochips industry is advancing, offering new fluidic control technologies, probe immobilization techniques, signal detection technologies, and data analytics.



As they can detect different kinds of biomolecules, innovative diagnostic biochips provide growth opportunities for genetic testing, cancer diagnostics and therapy, infectious diseases management, chronic disease management, allergy panel testing, and drug testing.



This study focuses on DNA biochips, protein biochips, and microfluidic biochips. The key elements of this analysis include an overview of the global diagnostic biochips industry supported by the following:

•Technology advantages and disadvantages

•Industry growth drivers and restraints

•Key participants in different industry segments

•Technology roadmap

•SWOT analysis of diagnostic biochips

•Adoption, funding, and M&A trends

•Impact of the different technology segments

•Patent filing trends

•Growth opportunities for key companies

