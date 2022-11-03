Merus Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Provides Business Update

– Clinical update of MCLA-129 presented at the 34th EORTC/NCI/AACR (ENA) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

– Zenocutuzumab (Zeno) Regulatory update: FDA recommends additional enrollment in eNRGy trial to support potential BLA filing

– Clinical update of petosemtamab planned for first half of 2023

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, the “Company,” “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

“We continue to advance numerous programs which now demonstrate important clinical activity across the portfolio,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. “For MCLA-129, we have recently shared early efficacy and safety data at the ENA ‘triple’ meeting and are now enrolling expansion cohorts in lung and other cancers; for Zeno, potentially first and best in class for NRG1 fusion cancer, we are continuing to enroll the eNRGy study consistent with recent feedback from the FDA; and for petosemtamab, we are looking forward to providing a clinical update in the first half of 2023. Later this year, Incyte plans to start a clinical study of INCA32459, a novel LAG3xPD-1 bispecific antibody developed in collaboration with Merus.”

Zenocutuzumab (Zeno or MCLA-128: HER3 x HER2 Biclonics®): NRG1+ cancer and other solid tumors

Enrollment continues in the eNRGy trial; enrollment in combination study in NRG1+ NSCLC as well as monotherapy in castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) planned to begin enrollment in 4Q2022

At the end of October, Merus met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) filing for Zeno in NRG1 fusion (NRG1+) cancer. Based on the FDA feedback, Merus believes that a potential registrational path remains viable in a NRG1+ cancer tumor agnostic indication or separate applications for NRG1+ lung and NRG1+ pancreatic cancer, which could then be followed by a potential tumor agnostic filing. The majority of the eNRGy trial and Early Access Program enrollment to date has been NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NRG1+ pancreatic cancer. The FDA recommended that Merus enroll additional patients under either approach (tissue agnostic or tumor-type specific), to obtain further supportive data for a potential registrational data set, consistent with the recent FDA draft guidance on Tissue Agnostic Drug Development in Oncology. The amount of data needed for a potential filing under either approach will depend upon the magnitude and durability of responses and the overall risk benefit assessment.

Merus is assessing the impact on the timeline for a potential BLA filing for Zeno in NRG1+ cancer. Enrollment continues in the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers. Merus believes Zeno has the potential to be a first and best in class and a new standard of care for patients with NRG1+ cancer.

Details of the eNRGy trial can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus’ trial website at www.nrg1.com, or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.

Further, Merus is initiating a clinical trial evaluating Zeno in combination with afatinib for NRG1+ NSCLC, and a clinical trial evaluating Zeno outside of NRG1+ cancer, as a treatment for castration resistant prostate cancer. The Company is also actively exploring the ways in which targeting both HER2 and HER3 with Zeno has potential for the treatment of other cancers.

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158: Lgr5 x EGFR Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Dose expansion continues in the phase 1 trial: clinical update planned for 1H2023

Petosemtamab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the expansion phase of a phase 1 open-label, multicenter study.

Merus plans to provide a clinical update for petosemtamab at a medical conference in the first half of 2023. The planned presentation will provide the opportunity to present a robust update across the program, including approximately 40 patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with meaningful clinical follow up, and an update on the gastro-esophageal cohort, to inform clinical development strategy and planned regulatory interactions.

MCLA-145 (CD137 x PD-L1 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial continues including in combination with a PD1 inhibitor

MCLA-145 is currently enrolling a global, phase 1, open-label, single-agent clinical trial evaluating MCLA-145 in patients with solid tumors. The trial consists of a dose escalation phase, followed by a planned dose expansion phase. Merus is also evaluating the combination of MCLA-145 with a PD-1 blocking antibody, with first patient dosed and enrollment ongoing.

MCLA-129 (EGFR x c-MET Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 1 continues with enrollment in expansion cohorts

MCLA-129 is currently enrolling patients in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial evaluating patients with MCLA-129 monotherapy in MetEx14 NSCLC, EGFRex20 NSCLC, and in HNSCC, as well as in combination with a third generation EGFR TKI in treatment naïve EGFR mutant (m) NSCLC and in patients with EGFR m NSCLC that have progressed on Tagrisso (osimertinib).

Merus presented initial clinical data regarding MCLA-129 at the 34th EORTC/NCI/AACR (ENA) Symposium. Twenty patients, (14 patients with EGFR m lung cancer, 2 with c-MET exon 14 skipping m NSCLC, 1 patient with c-MET amplified gastric adenocarcinoma, 1 patient with esophageal squamous cell cancer, 2 patients with HNSCC), were treated with MCLA-129 across dose levels of 100 mg-1500 mg. As of an August 15, 2022 data cutoff date, these initial clinical data in 18 evaluable patients show clinical activity at a variety of dose levels with two confirmed partial responses and four additional patients with >20% tumor shrinkage. MCLA-129 was observed to be well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities. The most frequent adverse events (AEs) observed were infusion-related reactions (IRR); 90% of patients experienced IRR AEs of any grade, one patient (5%) experienced a grade 3, no grade 4 or 5 AEs were observed. Based on pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data, and the safety profile, an initial recommend phase 2 dose was selected at 1500 mg every two weeks. As of the data cutoff date the median duration of exposure was 12.6 weeks and six of 20 patients remained on treatment.

As October 2022, 33 patients have been enrolled in the dose escalation and dose expansion phases of the trial. The additional 13 patients enrolled did not yet have an opportunity to be evaluated as of the August 15, 2022 data cutoff.

MCLA-129 is also subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to exclusively develop MCLA-129 in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China.

Collaborations

Incyte

Since 2017, Merus has been working together with Incyte Corporation under global collaboration and license agreement, which grants Incyte exclusive rights for up to ten bispecific and monospecific antibody programs from Merus’ Biclonics® platform. The collaboration is progressing, with multiple programs in various stages of preclinical development. Further, Incyte announced this quarter that it plans to start a clinical study of INCA32459, a novel Lag3xPD-1 bispecific antibody developed in collaboration with Merus using Merus’ Biclonics® antibody platform. For each program under the collaboration, Merus receives reimbursement for research activities and is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties for any products, if approved.

Loxo Oncology at Lilly

In January 2021 Merus and Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to develop up to three CD3-engaging T-cell re-directing bispecific antibody therapies utilizing Merus’ Biclonics® platform and proprietary CD3 panel along with the scientific and rational drug design expertise of Loxo Oncology at Lilly. The collaboration is progressing with multiple active research programs underway.

Cash Runway, Merus expects to be funded beyond 2024

As of September 30, 2022, Merus had $372.9 million cash and cash equivalents sufficient to fund company operations beyond 2024.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $7.1 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of a decrease in Lilly upfront payment amortization and reimbursement revenues and Incyte upfront payment amortization. The change in exchange rates did not significantly impact collaboration revenue.

Research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $16.3 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in external clinical services and drug manufacturing costs.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $2.3 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in stock-based compensation expense and consulting costs.

Collaboration revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $3.5 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily in Lilly upfront payment amortization and reimbursement revenues and Incyte upfront payment amortization.

Research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $29.0 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in external clinical services and drug manufacturing costs.

General and administrative expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $6.8 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in stock-based compensation expense, personnel related expenses, and consultancy costs.

Other income (loss), net consists of interest earned and fees paid on our cash and cash equivalents held on account, accretion of investment earnings and net foreign exchange (losses) gains on our foreign denominated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Other gains or losses relate to the issuance and settlement of financial instruments.

MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,980 $ 241,435 Marketable securities 160,463 168,990 Accounts receivable 2,628 1,697 Accounts receivable (related party) — 4,609 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,128 7,448 Total current assets 368,199 424,179 Marketable securities 21,476 20,297 Property and equipment, net 7,339 3,549 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,345 3,733 Intangible assets, net 1,889 2,347 Deferred tax assets 435 417 Other assets 3,307 2,078 Total assets $ 414,990 $ 456,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,117 $ 13,237 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,190 22,506 Income taxes payable — — Current portion of lease obligation 1,868 1,494 Current portion of deferred revenue 27,975 16,613 Current portion of deferred revenue (related party) — 18,048 Total current liabilities 64,150 71,898 Lease obligation 11,273 2,257 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 40,790 10,962 Deferred revenue, net of current portion (related party) — 55,282 Total liabilities 116,213 140,399 Commitments and contingencies - Note 6 Stockholders’ equity: Common shares, €0.09 par value; 67,500,000 shares authorized as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 46,302,877 and 43,467,052 shares issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4,750 4,481 Additional paid-in capital 864,842 787,869 Accumulated other comprehensive income (54,665 ) (9,221 ) Accumulated deficit (516,150 ) (466,928 ) Total stockholders’ equity 298,777 316,201 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 414,990 $ 456,600





MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Collaboration revenue $ 6,581 $ 5,919 $ 30,920 $ 12,636 Collaboration revenue (related party) — 7,750 — 21,762 Total revenue 6,581 13,669 30,920 34,398 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,307 26,018 100,378 71,436 General and administrative 12,469 10,171 36,917 30,073 Total operating expenses 54,776 36,189 137,295 101,509 Operating loss (48,195 ) (22,520 ) (106,375 ) (67,111 ) Other (loss) income, net: Interest (expense) income, net 866 (25 ) 1,288 (158 ) Foreign exchange gains (loss) 23,041 7,756 55,378 15,434 Other (losses) gains, net — (75 ) 1,059 (460 ) Total other income (loss), net 23,907 7,656 57,725 14,816 Net loss before income taxes (24,288 ) (14,864 ) (48,650 ) (52,295 ) Income tax expense 327 (11 ) 572 100 Net loss $ (24,615 ) $ (14,853 ) $ (49,222 ) $ (52,395 ) Other comprehensive loss: Currency translation adjustment (19,475 ) (5,391 ) (45,444 ) (11,307 ) Comprehensive loss $ (44,090 ) $ (20,244 ) $ (94,666 ) $ (63,702 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 46,057 38,513 44,452 37,708

