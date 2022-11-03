The Worldwide Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market (2022-2027) by Brand, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6%
Market Dynamics
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AbbVie Inc., Amyris, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Breath of Life Pharma, Ltd., Cannabis Science, Inc., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in the Legalization of Medicinal Cannabis in Economies
4.1.2 Growing Awareness about the Medical Benefits of Cannabidiol and Its Remedial Properties
4.1.3 Growing Usage of Cannabis-based Pharmaceuticals for Various Indications such as Inflammation, Chronic P
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Price Associated with the Medical Cannabis
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise in Investments by Pharma Companies in CBD and Developments for Cannabinoid Regulation
4.3.2 Innovation and Launching New Products
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Various Alternatives in the Market
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis
6 Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, By Brand
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Epidiolex
6.3 Sativex
7 Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ointments & Creams
7.3 Solids & Dissolvable Powder & Oil
8 Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3 Online Pharmacies
8.4 Retail Pharmacies
9 Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Arthritis
9.3 Cancer
9.4 Epilepsy
9.5 Migraine
10 Americas' Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 AbbVie, Inc.
15.2 Amyris, Inc.
15.3 Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
15.4 Botanix Pharmaceuticals
15.5 Breath of Life Pharma, Ltd.
15.6 Cannabis Science, Inc.
15.7 Canopy Growth Corp.
15.8 Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
15.9 CB Therapeutics Inc.
15.10 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
15.11 Cronos Group, Inc.
15.12 GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC
15.13 Insys Therapeutics, Inc.
15.14 Medical Marijuana, Inc.
15.15 Medicure Pharmaceuticals
15.16 MedReleaf Corp.
15.17 MGC Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
15.18 Pascal Biosciences, Inc.
15.19 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.
15.20 Serina Therapeutics, Inc.
15.21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
15.22 Tilray, Inc.
15.23 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
15.24 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
16 Appendix
