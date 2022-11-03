Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Report 2022: Rise of Alcohol Companies in the Sector Creates Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market (2022-2027) by Product, Raw Material, Source, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market is estimated to be USD 4.37 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.56%
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Cannabis Legalization and Elevating Popularity of Home-Grown Cannabis
- Rising Millennial Population Demanding Cannabis-Infused Edibles
- Increasing Penetration in Bakery, Confectionery, and Gummies
Restraints
- Poor Blending and Inaccurate Dosing Resulting in Dangerous Consequences
Opportunities
- New Product Development Related to Cannabis-Infused Foods and Beverages
- Rise of Alcohol Companies in the Cannabis Edibles Market
Challenges
- Production and Commercialization of Cannabis Subject to Varying International Laws
Market Segmentations
The Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market is segmented based on Product, Raw Material, Source, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Baked Products, Chocolates & Bars, Drinks, Gum & Sprays, and Sugar Candies.
- By Raw Material, the market is classified into Hemp CBD Oil and Marijuana CBD Oil.
- By Source, the market is classified into Inorganic and Organic.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline Mode and Online Mode.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, By Product
7 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, By Raw Material
8 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, By Source
9 Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, By Distribution Channel
10 Americas' Cannabis-infused Edibles Market
11 Europe's Cannabis-infused Edibles Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Cannabis-infused Edibles Market
13 APAC's Cannabis-infused Edibles Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Growers, Ltd.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
- Baked Bros
- Bhang Corp.
- Cannabinoid Creations
- Cannabis Energy Drink
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
- Cresco Labs, LLC
- Curaleaf Holding, Inc.
- CV Sciences, Inc.
- Dixie Group, Inc.
- Elixinol, LLC
- Evergreen herbal, Ltd.
- Heineken N.V.
- Joy Organics Private, Ltd.
- Kaneh Co
- Kats Botanicals
- Kaya Holdings, Inc.
- Kazmira, LLC
- Kiva Confections
- Koios Beverage, Corp
- Medically Correct, LLC
- Medix CBD
- Organigram Holdings, Inc.
- Plus Products
- Tilray, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gy448
Attachment