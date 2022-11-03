Pacira BioSciences Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

-- Third quarter revenue of $167 million, increased 31% over prior year --

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $167.5 million

Net product sales of $132.6 million for EXPAREL, $26.5 million for ZILRETTA, and $4.5 million for iovera°

Net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.02) per share (basic and diluted)

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million

“In the third quarter, we continued to post increasing revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which underscores the success we are achieving in bringing our innovative non-opioid pain management solutions to patients,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “Moving forward, with an EXPAREL exclusivity runway extending into 2041 driving significant and durable operating cash flows, we are well-positioned to deliver near- and long-term value creation through a blend of new indications within our current commercial portfolio as well as new product development opportunities to support our growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Recent Business Highlights

New EXPAREL Patent and Notice of Allowance. In October, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Patent Number 11,452,691. This patent is a chemical composition patent, with an expiration date of January 22, 2041. This patent is now listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalents Evaluations (Orange Book) and is the 8 th listed patent. The company also received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a U.S. Patent Application that is a product by process patent for EXPAREL. After issuance, Pacira will submit this patent for listing in the Orange Book.





Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $167.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, versus the $127.7 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

EXPAREL net product sales were $132.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, versus the $121.9 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

ZILRETTA net product sales were $26.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The company began recognizing ZILRETTA sales upon completing its acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2021.

Third quarter 2022 iovera° net product sales were $4.5 million, versus the $4.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to a third-party licensee for use in veterinary practice were $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, versus the $0.7 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter royalty and collaborative licensing and milestone revenues were $0.9 million in both 2022 and 2021.

Total operating expenses were $146.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, versus the $96.3 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. R&D expenses included $7.2 million and $4.7 million of product development and manufacturing capacity expansion costs in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $61.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $47.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $0.7 million, or $(0.02) per share (basic and diluted) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to GAAP net income of $17.7 million, or $0.40 per share (basic) and $0.39 per share (diluted), in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $29.9 million, or $0.65 per share (basic) and $0.64 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $32.5 million, or $0.73 per share (basic) and $0.72 per share (diluted), in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $55.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $48.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Pacira ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments (“cash”) of $346.1 million. Cash provided by operations was $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Pacira had 45.8 million basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding in the third quarter of 2022.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Financial Guidance

Since early 2020, the company’s revenues have been impacted by COVID-19 and pandemic-related challenges that included the significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures due to public health guidance and government directives. While the degree of impact has diminished during the course of the pandemic due to the introduction of vaccines and the lessening of elective surgery restrictions, certain pandemic-related operational challenges persist. It remains unclear how long it will take the elective surgery market to normalize or if restrictions on elective procedures will recur due to future COVID-19 variants or otherwise. Given the continued uncertainty around labor shortages, COVID-19 and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market, the company is currently not providing revenue or gross margin guidance. To provide greater transparency, Pacira is reporting monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales for EXPAREL, ZILRETTA, and iovera° until it has gained enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19. Pacira is also providing weekly EXPAREL utilization and elective surgery data within its investor presentation, which is accessible at investor.pacira.com

Today the company is reiterating its full-year 2022 operating expense guidance as follows:

Non-GAAP R&D expense of $75 million to $85 million; and

Non-GAAP SG&A expense of $220 million to $230 million.

Stock-based compensation of $47 million to $50 million.



See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per common share, non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted, non-GAAP cost of goods sold, non-GAAP research and development (R&D) expense, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense, and adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), because these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of items that management believes affect comparability or underlying business trends.

These measures supplement the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pacira management uses these measures to better analyze its financial results, estimate its future cost of goods sold, R&D expense and SG&A expense outlook for 2022 and to help make managerial decisions. In management’s opinion, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of the Company's financial statements by providing greater transparency into the operating performance of Pacira and its future outlook. Such measures should not be deemed to be an alternative to GAAP requirements or a measure of liquidity for Pacira. Non-GAAP measures are also unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP disclosures released by other companies. See the tables below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About EXPAREL®

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients 6 years of age and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia, and in adults as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with multivesicular liposomes, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the multivesicular liposome platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

About ZILRETTA®

On October 6, 2017, ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis (OA)- related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide—a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid—with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced OA knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com.

About iovera°®

The iovera° system uses the body’s natural response to cold to treat peripheral nerves and immediately reduce pain without the use of drugs. Treated nerves are temporarily stopped from sending pain signals for a period of time, followed by a restoration of function. Treatment with iovera° treatment works by applying targeted cold to a peripheral nerve. A precise cold zone is formed under the skin that is cold enough to immediately prevent the nerve from sending pain signals without causing damage to surrounding structures. The effect on the nerve is temporary, providing pain relief until the nerve regenerates and function is restored. Treatment with iovera° does not include injection of any substance, opioid, or any other drug. The effect is immediate and can last up to 90 days. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue. Additional information is available at www.iovera.com.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,424 $ 585,578 Short-term available-for-sale investments 219,301 70,831 Accounts receivable, net 93,471 96,318 Inventories, net 96,799 98,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,416 14,771 Total current assets 533,411 866,048 Noncurrent available-for-sale investments 17,394 — Fixed assets, net 193,646 188,401 Right-of-use assets, net 69,662 76,410 Goodwill 157,361 145,175 Intangible assets, net 581,002 623,968 Deferred tax assets 155,531 153,364 Investments and other assets 26,358 21,987 Total assets $ 1,734,365 $ 2,075,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,933 $ 10,543 Accrued expenses 76,357 127,555 Lease liabilities 8,364 7,891 Convertible senior notes, net — 350,466 Current portion of long-term debt, net 33,872 24,234 Income taxes payable — 429 Total current liabilities 131,526 521,118 Convertible senior notes, net 404,151 339,267 Long-term debt, net 309,848 335,263 Lease liabilities 65,401 71,727 Contingent consideration 34,204 57,598 Other liabilities 19,112 19,972 Total stockholders’ equity 770,123 730,408 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,734,365 $ 2,075,353



Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net product sales: EXPAREL $ 132,642 $ 121,926 $ 398,854 $ 366,663 ZILRETTA 26,494 — 77,546 — iovera° 4,467 4,182 10,694 11,264 Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension 2,957 683 5,469 2,465 Total net product sales 166,560 126,791 492,563 380,392 Royalty revenue 906 931 2,305 1,822 Collaborative licensing and milestone revenue — — — 125 Total revenues 167,466 127,722 494,868 382,339 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 50,678 34,651 137,379 101,248 Research and development 19,405 11,578 67,292 40,031 Selling, general and administrative 61,283 47,856 190,546 147,191 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,322 1,967 42,966 5,900 Acquisition-related charges (gains) and other 489 237 (13,232) 2,256 Total operating expenses 146,177 96,289 424,951 296,626 Income from operations 21,289 31,433 69,917 85,713 Other (expense) income: Interest income 1,234 177 1,757 816 Interest expense (9,856) (7,333) (28,935) (21,327) Other, net (10,598) (46) (11,369) (2,600) Total other expense, net (19,220) (7,202) (38,547) (23,111) Income before income taxes 2,069 24,231 31,370 62,602 Income tax expense (2,762) (6,571) (5,359) (15,492) Net (loss) income $ (693) $ 17,660 $ 26,011 $ 47,110 Net (loss) income per share: Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.02) $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 1.07 Diluted net (loss) income per common share(1) $ (0.02) $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ 1.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,831 44,476 45,400 44,151 Diluted(1) 45,831 45,463 52,220 45,674



(1) Upon adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU, 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, diluted net income per common share was calculated using the “if-converted” method associated with the Company’s convertible senior notes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, GAAP diluted net income per common share includes 5.6 million shares, from an assumed conversion of the convertible senior notes and the associated interest expense add-back to GAAP net income of $3.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.







Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ (693 ) $ 17,660 $ 26,011 $ 47,110 Non-GAAP adjustments: Collaborative licensing and milestone revenue — — — (125 ) Acquisition-related charges (gains) and other 489 237 (13,232 ) 2,256 Step-up of acquired Flexion fixed assets and inventory to fair value 1,973 — 5,758 — Stock-based compensation 12,682 10,784 35,415 31,356 Amortization of debt discount 695 5,844 2,107 17,245 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,322 1,967 42,966 5,900 Impairment on investment 10,000 — 10,000 — Loss on investment — — — 2,584 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (9,618 ) (3,959 ) (25,274 ) (14,007 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments 30,543 14,873 57,740 45,209 Non-GAAP net income $ 29,850 $ 32,533 $ 83,751 $ 92,319 GAAP basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 1.07 GAAP diluted net (loss) income per common share(1) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ 1.03 Non-GAAP basic net income per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.73 $ 1.84 $ 2.09 Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share(1) $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 1.80 $ 2.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 45,831 44,476 45,400 44,151 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 45,831 45,463 52,220 45,674 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(1) 46,526 45,463 46,612 45,674



(1) Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, diluted net income per common share was calculated using the “if-converted” method associated with the Company’s convertible senior notes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, GAAP diluted net income per common share includes 5.6 million shares, from an assumed conversion of the convertible senior notes and the associated interest expense add-back to GAAP net income of $3.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the “if-converted” method was modified so that interest expense is not added back to the numerator, and the denominator would only include any incremental shares that would be issued for the conversion premium as the Company intends to settle the principal amount of its 2025 convertible senior notes in cash. On a non-GAAP basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, there were no incremental shares related to the conversion premium.



Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (continued)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold $ 50,678 $ 34,651 $ 137,379 $ 101,248 Step-up of acquired Flexion fixed assets and inventory to fair value (1,973 ) — (5,758 ) — Stock-based compensation (1,599 ) (1,512 ) (4,429 ) (4,429 ) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 47,106 $ 33,139 $ 127,192 $ 96,819 Research and development reconciliation: GAAP research and development $ 19,405 $ 11,578 $ 67,292 $ 40,031 Stock-based compensation (1,783 ) (1,156 ) (4,761 ) (3,591 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 17,622 $ 10,422 $ 62,531 $ 36,440 Selling, general and administrative reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 61,283 $ 47,856 $ 190,546 $ 147,191 Stock-based compensation (9,300 ) (8,116 ) (26,225 ) (23,336 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 51,983 $ 39,740 $ 164,321 $ 123,855 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted reconciliation: GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 45,831 45,463 52,220 45,674 Dilutive impact on Non-GAAP net income(1) 695 — — — Modified if-converted method adjustment(2) — — (5,608 ) — Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 46,526 45,463 46,612 45,674



(1) As the Company reported a GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, potential common shares were excluded as the impact to diluted net loss per share would be antidilutive, whereas these potential securities resulted in a dilutive impact on net income reported on a non-GAAP basis.

(2) On a non-GAAP basis, the "if-converted" method was modified so that interest expense is not added back to the numerator, and the denominator would only include any incremental shares that would be issued for the conversion premium as the Company intends to settle the principal amount of its 2025 convertible senior notes in cash. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, there were no incremental shares related to the conversion premium.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (693 ) $ 17,660 $ 26,011 $ 47,110 Interest income (1,234 ) (177 ) (1,757 ) (816 ) Interest expense(1) 9,856 7,333 28,935 21,327 Income tax expense 2,762 6,571 5,359 15,492 Depreciation expense 5,878 3,763 18,130 9,578 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,322 1,967 42,966 5,900 EBITDA 30,891 37,117 119,644 98,591 Other adjustments: Acquisition-related charges (gains) and other(2) 489 237 (14,437 ) 2,256 Step-up of acquired Flexion inventory to fair value 1,172 — 3,353 — Stock-based compensation 12,682 10,784 35,415 31,356 Collaborative licensing and milestone revenue — — — (125 ) Impairment on investment 10,000 — 10,000 — Loss on investment — — — 2,584 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 55,234 $ 48,138 $ 153,975 $ 134,662

(1) Includes amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

(2) Excludes any depreciation expense included in EBITDA above

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) includes GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments that reflect how the Company’s management analyzes its financial results. The adjusted EBITDA figures presented here are unlikely to be comparable with adjusted EBITDA disclosures released by other companies.



Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP 2022 Financial Guidance

GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Non-GAAP Research and development expense $81 to $92 $6 to $7 $75 to $85 Selling, general and administrative expense $254 to $266 $34 to $36 $220 to $230 Stock-based compensation $47 to $50 — —



