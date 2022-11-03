CapLinked’s “Tasks” Help Dealmakers Close Deals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the launch of Tasks, a powerful new feature that allows administrators to create and assign tasks to fellow administrators or invited users that are members of their workspace. Coming on the heels of new reporting and Q&A features, Tasks further increases CapLinked’s ability to streamline the deal-making process and help parties close deals faster.



CapLinked’s fintech platform enables clients to securely share information between companies and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. The debut of Tasks promises to make it easier to manage complicated deals by allowing to-do lists to be created, shared, and monitored all from within a CapLinked workspace. Administrators can create and assign tasks, input descriptions, and rank by priority. Once an assigned task is completed, it’s marked as “ready” and can be viewed by the administrator.

Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced virtual data room (VDR) tech from legacy providers, CapLinked offers a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience. Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex projects; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

“At CapLinked, we pride ourselves with listening to our clients,” said CapLinked CEO Eric M. Jackson. “We are constantly improving our industry-leading software based on user feedback, and Tasks is just the latest example of putting this practice into action. Having the ability to manage their team’s to-do list directly from the virtual data room environment will help dealmakers boost productivity, minimize complexity, and accelerate deal closing.”

CapLinked’s Tasks feature combines a visually intuitive interface with flexible tools to create and assign tasks to team members. Tasks integrates directly into the CapLinked workspace environment, and is designed to be used alongside other features that help administrators manage deals. Its debut comes on the heels of the recent launch of EZ Insights (an analytics feature designed to provide deal administrators with actionable information about the status of their transactions) and EZ Q&A (an interactive feature that streamlines the question and answer process during due diligence). The new Tasks feature comes at no additional cost and is included with all of CapLinked’s plans.

The growing list of companies utilizing CapLinked spans industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include global consultancies such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Houlihan Lokey, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Nomura Securities, Drake Star Partners, Pottinger, and Roth Capital Partners.

About CapLinked, Inc.