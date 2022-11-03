DuploCloud Announces the Compliance Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced the Compliance Alliance, a collaboration of security and compliance providers whose goal is to elevate awareness of what it takes to run companies securely in the cloud. Initial collaborators include AWS, Prescient, and DuploCloud, with more to come.

“Reaching and maintaining compliance can be challenging. Without the proper tools and support, the compliance journey can be long and overwhelming,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, the CEO and Founder of DuploCloud. “We created the Compliance Alliance to help.”

Compliance is essential for every high-growth company. The Compliance Alliance is a digital hub designed to educate and support companies during their journey to compliance. It is a compilation of stories and advice from industry leaders providing the best ways to reach and maintain compliance. Each quarter will feature a series of insights, interviews, and panels from industry experts.

Issue One of the Compliance Alliance Journal features interviews with four technology experts who have achieved compliance, from the perspective of both emerging startups and established enterprises. They discuss their unique tips and deep dive into compliance to teach businesses the appropriate steps to reach compliance and maintain it before risks arise.

As Ajay Gulati, Chief Technology Officer at Kami Vision said, “Compliance prevention is better than the cure.”

To learn more, visit securityandcompliance.com to subscribe and get the latest security and compliance insights, tips, and success stories straight to your inbox, once a quarter. To follow the Compliance Alliance on social media, please visit its LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital . Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .



