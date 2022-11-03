Rogers Helps Over 50,000 Youth Through 2022 Community Grants Program

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today it had awarded its 2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants to over 70 registered charities and non-profits. The Community Grants program supports youth aged 15-29 in the areas of education, digital literacy, health, sport, and entrepreneurship.

“We are proud to partner with local organizations to help young Canadians reach their full potential,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “Our youth are the future, and we need to do everything we can to give them the best start in life."

Since 2017, Rogers has awarded hundreds of Ted Rogers Community Grants for programs that support equity-deserving youth. This year, recipient organizations will help over 50,000 youth in 250 communities across the country.

Rogers invests $5 million annually to create educational opportunities for Canadian youth, including through Community Grants and Ted Rogers Scholarships. It has also contributed more than $10 million over the past decade to create access to youth sports programming through Jays Care Foundation.

For a full list of recipients across Canada, please visit here.

PARTNER QUOTES:

“Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association is grateful to Ted Rogers Community Grant for their donation in support of CIWA’s Youth Mentorship for Immigrant Girls. The project will support the settlement and integration of immigrant girls between the ages of 14 to 21 in school and community while focusing on enhancing their cross-cultural understanding and career readiness. We believe that when young people feel inspired and empowered, they are motivated to seek out and pursue growth opportunities that ensure career readiness and success.”

Paula Calderon, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association in Alberta

“Choices for Youth is grateful to have been chosen to receive a 2022 Ted Rogers Community Grant. For over 30 years Choices for Youth has been changing the lives of young people in our community. We believe that every young person has immense potential, and that with the right set of supports they can achieve their goals. This funding will support our mission to help vulnerable youth secure stable housing, employment, and education while improving health and family stability.”

Jessica van Bussel, Fund Development and Communications Officer, Choices for Youth in St. John’s, Newfoundland

“NII Explore believes that STEM education is for everyone—and that’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with Rogers to bring high-quality STEM education to communities in Bruce, Grey and Huron counties. With the support of the Ted Rogers Community Grant, NII Explore will be able to bring the latest technologies to rural students, helping prepare them for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Phillip Craig, Director, NII Explore in Port Elgin, Ontario

"NPower Canada is honoured to have been named one of Ted Rogers Community Grant 2022 recipients. With Rogers support, NPower Canada will be able to provide in-demand technical training, professional development, and job placement support to 800 underserved youth across the GTA, and help them launch into meaningful and sustainable careers in the digital sector. Together, we can provide employment access to young Canadian job-seekers who need it most and work towards a more equitable society."

Julia Blackburn, CEO, NPower Canada

“The Ted Rogers Community Grant will allow us to offer one year of our Leaders 4 Life program. Thanks to Rogers, this program is offered at no cost to up to 70 participants at three Clubhouses. Leaders 4 Life is a year-round leaders-in-training program for youth. The program supports vital soft skills development. Plus, it inspires youth to set, reach and attain their goals. Finally, it better prepares them to overcome life’s obstacles. We are grateful to Rogers for their continuous support of BGC Ottawa.”

Medin Admasu, Chief Programs Officer, BGC Ottawa

“Éducaide is fortunate to have the support of Ted Rogers Community Grants for its new project, the Hubble Journey. Thank you very much for recognizing the importance of equipping young people so that, through their perseverence in school, they can reach their full potential and actively participate in building our society. This generous contribution will allow us to continue our direct actions in the field and make a difference with vulnerable teenagers.”

Mélanie Kéroack, Directrice Générale, Éducaide au Québec

