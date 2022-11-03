QuoteMedia Announces Agreement with BMO InvestorLine

PHOENIX, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced a multi-year enterprise agreement with BMO InvestorLine.



BMO InvestorLine is a member of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider and the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

Pursuant to the agreement, QuoteMedia will provide QuotestreamTM Web Trader, its flagship market leading HTML5 portfolio management solution that delivers a fully customized integrated trading experience and a wide range of real time data, advanced analytics, news and in-depth research for BMO's InvestorLine clients.

“BMO InvestorLine is focused on delivering forward thinking tools and features to empower investors to make more informed decisions,” said David McGann, Product Strategy Director for BMO InvestorLine. “We have active and high-frequency traders seeking advanced trading platform capabilities and QuoteMedia has the technology and platform ideally suited to meet these needs. We are very happy to be partnering with QuoteMedia to bring these capabilities to our investors.”

“We are very pleased to have been chosen by BMO InvestorLine to provide our industry leading technologies to BMO InvestorLine clients,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “This agreement is very important for QuoteMedia. BMO InvestorLine’s leadership in the self-directed investing space is a testament that reaffirms our focus and unwavering commitment to excellence. Winning BMO InvestorLine as a client is very gratifying and serves as confirmation that we are succeeding in our efforts to develop great technologies and provide outstanding service."

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

