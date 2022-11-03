Beam Global Receives Multiple Orders from the U.S. Marine Corps for EV ARC™ Sustainable and Transportable EV Charging Infrastructure Products

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, following a similar NAVFAC announcement earlier this week, announced that the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) placed multiple orders with each order containing multiple Beam Global EV ARC™ sustainable off-grid charging systems and an ARC Mobility™ trailer used for transporting EV ARC™ systems. The sustainable EV charging systems will be used for fleet charging and will be deployed at locations in Hawaii, North Carolina and Washington DC. The order was placed through General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The U.S. Marine Corps’ EV ARC™ systems support Executive Order 14057 calling for 100% zero-emission federal fleet light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027. Each EV ARC™ charging system generates and stores its own electricity and delivers that power to two electric vehicles simultaneously. Off-grid and powered by renewable energy, the systems are rapidly deployed turnkey sustainable charging systems requiring no construction, no electrical work and no utility connection. The ARC Mobility™ trailer is a specialized transport system designed to rapidly relocate EV ARC™ systems. Remote-controlled hydraulics enable a single operator to stow, relocate and unstow EV ARC™ systems. On-board battery storage enables EVs to charge during the night, inclement weather and grid outages, and the Emergency Power Panel can provide vital electricity to military personnel and first responders in remote locations and/or during disasters and grid outages.

“Because EV ARC systems are off-grid and solar-powered, they can readily be relocated to provide EV charging and power in remote locations, grid outages, emergencies and natural disasters. The U.S. Marine Corps has a fleet of EV ARC systems, and with ARC Mobility trailers will have the flexibility to re-deploy vital EV charging where and when they need it most,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The U.S. has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a matter of national security but there is no strategic electric reserve. We agree with others that 25% of the U.S. EV charging infrastructure should be off-grid and renewably powered to ensure energy security for EVs in the face of grid outages, disasters and emergencies. We believe Beam Global’s off-grid transportable EV charging infrastructure products are assisting in attaining this goal and we look forward to continuing to provide vital infrastructure to our nation’s armed forces.”

President Biden’s Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs). The White House stated on October 20 that federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months ending Sept. 30, moving from approximately 1% of vehicle acquisitions in the 2021 budget year to 12% of light duty purchases in 2022. There are approximately six-hundred and seventy-five-thousand vehicles in the federal fleet.

Beam Global’s rapidly deployed EV charging systems are procured by federal agencies through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:

Kathy McDermott

IR@BeamForAll.com

+1 858-799-4583



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2cc1054-8115-4614-afac-95efd09f13c9