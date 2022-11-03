Male Plus Is Erecting a Barrier to Stress

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past two years, Americans have come under an unforeseen and extreme amount of stress. The challenges of the pandemic led to extended periods of time spent in isolation. Social interactions were limited, exercise was challenging, and eating was all too easy. The fear and uncertainty led to elevated stress levels and shifts in various behaviors for the majority of Americans. For example, the number of those who ate to manage stress rose from 25% before the pandemic to 35% in 2020 and then 37% the following year. Other activities, like avoiding social situations, embracing procrastination, and exercising less also increased.



Another area that can quietly (yet profoundly) be impacted by these elevated and prolonged stress levels is the desire for physical intimacy. Extended periods of anxiety and stress can impact an individual’s sex drive both mentally and biologically. The body can consistently enter a “fight or flight” state, which prevents unnecessary functions for survival (including getting an erection). In addition, things like high cortisol levels can inhibit testosterone.

These are all concerns that Tim Torfs, creator of Male Plus, is well aware of. “The pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us,” says Torfs, “The last thing we need is to be struggling in the bedroom after spending all day feeling strung out and stressed. That’s why we’ve created Male Plus, to provide some additional support for a stressed out libido.”

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that functions as a 100% natural alternative to chemical libido enhancers, like Viagra. It is vegan and utilizes three key ingredients. Maca and Tribulus Terrestris are ancient herbs well-known for their ability to stoke a man’s sexual appetite. In addition, ginseng is added as a venerable way to calm nerves and ease bodily and mental stress.

Male Plus is a powerful, effective, and simple way to overcome chronic stress in the bedroom. It provides a way to ease the mind and equip the body without resorting to stronger chemical solutions. For Torfs, it isn’t just a practical tool, either. It’s a way to remember that, in spite of the stress and fear that surrounds us, at its roots, life can still be fun.

About Male Plus:

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.