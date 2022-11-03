Amplience Composable Storefront Starter-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

LONDON and NEW YORK, November 3, 2022 -- Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, today announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.

Composable Storefront offers online retailers a modern, PWA-based, digital storefront that provides significantly faster ecommerce experiences along with the flexibility of a headless architecture to create differentiated ecommerce storefronts that improve customer engagement and loyalty and increase average order value. SIs can use Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit out-of-the-box or as a base for customization. In addition, Amplience provides a team of in-house Salesforce and ecommerce experts guiding both technical and sales enablement along with co-marketing programs for systems integrators to leverage as part of the Composable Storefront partnership.

The first live Composable Storefront site - pre-integrated into Amplience and built by 64 Labs - is the US clothing giant Duluth Trading Co. which rapidly went live using the 64Labs Composable Storefront Apparel Accelerator. This has resulted in significantly faster page load time, enabling Duluth customers to accomplish the same user-journey in half the time it took using the previous Site Genesis storefront, leaving them more time to engage with the content and product assortment.

In addition to 64 Labs, Amplience is currently working with multiple SIs across the US, UK, and Europe including Capgemini, Publicis Sapient, Astound, BORN Group, Merkle, and Slalom.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our system integrator community to help Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers across the world achieve a faster, more engaging storefront and better control of their digital experience,” said James Brooke, founder and CEO of Amplience. “Integrating Composable Storefront Starter-kit from Amplience, with Composable Storefront, gives brands a lightning-fast storefront and a unified content management and digital experience platform that provides ecommerce teams with complete visual control to execute faster and more frequently – which translates into more engaged customers, more time spent on the site, and ultimately more sales.”

To learn more about Amplience and its Composable Storefront Accelerator, visit https://amplience.com/solutions/salesforce/ .



About Amplience

Amplience is the leading composable, commerce experience platform that takes the heavy lifting out of digital content, giving your technical and marketing teams the freedom to create digital experiences without limits. The platform’s MACH Alliance certified architecture delivers maximum speed, agility and scalability. More than 400 of the world’s leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and The Very Group. Amplience has 200 global employees and has raised $180 million from investors including Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures.

Visit www.amplience.com for more information.