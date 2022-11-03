Calavo Growers Announces Participation at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced it will participate in the upcoming Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.



Calavo’s President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Kocher and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Munsell will take part in a fireside chat at 9 a.m. ET. The presentation can be viewed by clicking here and will be available on the Calavo Investor Relations website following the event.

Kocher and Munsell also will be taking part in one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.