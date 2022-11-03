Pineapple Consolidated Raises Minimum Wage for Budtenders and Launches Employee Development Plan

Pineapple Express affirms commitment to fair compensation and providing pathway for career advancement.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Consolidated Inc. dba Pineapple Express (the “Company” or “PCI”), an emerging Los Angeles retailer and leader in the cannabis industry, is affirming its ongoing commitment to its work force by rolling out a comprehensive industry-leading compensation and career development plan.

As part of this commitment, the Company has increased the minimum wage for its budtenders to $19 per hour while also providing a comprehensive insurance, benefits, and retirement package. In parallel, PCI has created an employee development plan which includes, both a formal pathway for internal career advancement, and an continuing professional education program sponsored by the Company.

“Our front-line workers are Pineapple Express’ connection to the consumer, so we want to reward their hard work and dedication,” said Marco Rullo, CEO of PCI. “As a company, we are always looking for ways in which we can cultivate a supportive work environment, strengthen our cultural competency, and provide opportunities for growth and development.”

“We are extremely excited about this new initiative, especially in today’s highly-competitive dispensary environment, where budtenders are culture carriers for the Pineapple Express brand,” continued Rullo. “That first experience when walking into one of our stores is a pivotal moment for our guests. It’s when our budtenders’ level of knowledge and hospitality help Pineapple Express rise above the competition. When our guests leave the store with a product they love, we know we’ve earned a customer for life.”

About Pineapple Consolidated Inc.

Pineapple Consolidated, Inc. is a development and management company that actively operates retail cannabis dispensaries. PCI is dedicated to creating a safe space for interested parties looking for a risk-adverse investment vehicle in the cannabis industry. Its management services are available to both aspiring and experienced retail operators looking for liquidity, and its brand, Pineapple Express, offers a proven track record of success founded on full suite of retail management services which drive greater revenue, cost-efficiencies, and higher profits. Learn more about PCI at PineappleConsolidated.com or find a retail location at PineappleExpress.com.

Contact Information:

Pineapple Consolidated Inc.

(888) 245-5703

PR@PineappleConsolidated.com

