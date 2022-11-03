Tourism Industry Association of Canada Announces Recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award, Bill Knowlton

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is announcing today the recipient of its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022, Bill Knowlton. A seasoned professional and accomplished leader with more than five decades in the industry, Bill’s storied career has taken him from tour directing for Tauck Tours in the 1970’s to becoming a partner at Jonview Canada, where he was instrumental in growing the company to become one of the country’s leading inbound receptive tour operators.



“This award, recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution of energy, service and talent towards the growth of the Canadian tourism industry,” says Beth Potter, President & CEO of TIAC. “I can think of no one who has better exemplified the values of dedication, integrity and leadership - as well as passion for our beloved industry - over the years, than my colleague and friend, Bill.”

Bill served as Jonview’s EVP from 2017 to 2022, after leading sales, marketing and product development for almost three decades as VP Marketing and Sales. He pioneered the expansion of the company’s product base, introducing a new product approach to cater to the emerging market for independent travellers. Bill firmly believed that creating trusting relationships with clients and suppliers alike was critical to long term success. As such, he regularly travelled within Canada as well as attending international trade shows and spent weeks each year visiting clients in person in their offices.

“I am privileged to be in the company of the extremely significant individuals who have previously been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Bill. “Our Canadian tourism industry is vast, touching every part of the country, and supported by hundreds of thousands of dedicated individuals who are welcoming, sincere, exciting, and creative. These individuals embody the spirit of Canada - I am just one of them and it has been a thrill to be part of this vibrant industry driven by so many passionate Canadians.”

His other career highlights include a decade at TPT Canada (Transpacific Tours), as Director of Marketing and Sales where he was well known for his instinct in developing innovative product and finding the right distribution channels to drive sales.



Bill has also been a major contributor to tourism boards such as Destination Canada and Destination Ontario, and an active member of various committees and volunteer organizations that have led towards the improvement of the industry as a whole; including serving on TIAC’s Board of Directors from 2003 to 2009, in addition to multiple terms in the late 1980’s into the 1990’s, as well.



TIAC will be honouring Bill with the Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala ceremony on Nov. 23 during its Tourism Congress 2022, as well as unveiling the winners of its greatly anticipated Canadian Tourism Awards. Registration to Tourism Congress is now open to accredited media; to inquire, please send an email to Mary Wimmer, Director of Communications & Media Relations, at: mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca.

ABOUT TIAC

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada serves today as the national private-sector advocate for the pre-pandemic $105 billion travel sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper. TIAC is responsible for representing tourism interests at the national level, and its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development. TIAC's membership reflects partnerships among all sectors of the industry, and provincial, territorial and regional tourism associations, enabling the association to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism.



For more information, visit: tiac-aitc.ca.

