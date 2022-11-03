Ticket Tailor’s 2022 Annual Fireworks Night Report

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK events industry is worth over £40bn per year. Ticket Tailor will work with over 15k event organisers in 2022, helping them sell over 15m tickets. This gives Ticket Tailor a unique insight into event industry trends and consumer behaviour.



The Ticket Tailor Annual Fireworks Night Report analysed over 400 fireworks displays over the last 4 years.

Guy Fawkes night (or Fireworks night as it’s colloquially known) is the 9th most popular ​​National or Religious event* in the UK, just below Father's Day (8th) and above Saint Patrick’s Day (10th) and Halloween (11th). For Gen X-ers, Guy Fawkes is yet more popular (6th place), even sitting above New Year’s Eve (9th). So it’s clear there is no doubt that the Brits love a frosty evening of toffee apples and big bangs, and given it’s remaining a hit with the younger generation - we can be confident that it’s holding its place as a popular national event.

Now that almost all fireworks displays are on sale we can reveal**:





The number of fireworks displays selling tickets in 2022 is up by 60% compared to 2019

The average ticket price has skyrocketed by 30% , from £4.80 to over £6.30**

, from £4.80 to over £6.30** The most common organisers of fireworks nights in the UK are local sports clubs (1st) and school PTAs (2nd)





George Follett, Commercial Director of Ticket Tailor says:

“Since 2019 every event type and industry has had a different journey through the pandemic. In 2020, short of a few drive-in events, Guy Fawkes night was all but canceled. However, 2021 and 2022 have seen more displays than ever before and it’s great to see communities coming together to celebrate. The thing we love about Guy Fawkes nights is that they are hyper-local events, put on by local community groups, for the local community.”



On the price rises he goes on to say:

“It’s clear cost rises seen across the entire economy are also impacting the costs of running a fireworks display. Most fireworks are imported from China and costs have gone through the roof. Given these rises, it's understandable that this has a knock-on effect on ticket prices. At Ticket Tailor we try to keep our fees as low as possible to minimise our effect on overall costs.”

** based on over 400 Ticket Tailor fireworks events

***based on the lowest cost ticket available, and excluding free deliveryitickets

About Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor is a leading independent ticket-selling platform based in London, UK. It was founded in 2010 by Jonny White. In 2021, they processed over 11 million global ticket sales for events run by over 15,000 event organisers. Their clients range from small workshops and private events, through to headline festivals and large attractions selling over 300,000 tickets a year.

Ticket Tailor is a certified B Corp, is a carbon-neutral business and donates 1p for every ticket sold to climate charities.

