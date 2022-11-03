Publication Recommends OGM for Analysis of Hematological Neoplasms Due to Streamlined Structural Variant Detection and High Concordance with Traditional Cytogenetic Methods

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the first published validation study to evaluate the performance of optical genome mapping (OGM) versus traditional cytogenetic techniques for the analysis of hematological neoplasms. According to the study, when compared to traditional cytogenetic methods, OGM showed robust technical and analytical performance, corrected misinterpretations and resolved balanced and unbalanced variants with high resolution in a single assay, streamlining the existing need to run multiple platforms.



Researchers analyzed samples from 69 individuals referred to a clinical lab for cytogenetic analysis to assess OGM as an approach to provide cytogenetic profiling in hematological neoplasms that included acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). OGM’s technical performance resulted in a 100% first-pass rate, with concordance to traditional methods showing a sensitivity of 98.7%, a specificity of 100%, and an accuracy of 99.2%. OGM identified several additional structural variants (SVs) not detected by other methods, revealing the genomic architecture in these neoplasms that the study authors believe may provide an opportunity for better tumor classification, prognostication, risk-stratification, and therapy selection.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano commented, “We are gratified to see study results showing how OGM may be useful in the analysis of hematological neoplasms. We believe that the study findings show OGM may alleviate the need for multiple technologies, and that it has potential to become a first tier cytogenomic test for hematologic malignancies.”

This publication can be found here: https://www.jmdjournal.org/article/S1525-1578(22)00290-2/fulltext

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software.

