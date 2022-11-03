Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Reported Net Income of $60.1 Million



Adjusted EBITDA of $194.0 Million

Adjusted Net Income of $78.8 Million



PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced third-quarter 2022 net income of $60.1 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared with net income of $119.5 million, or $3.91 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totaled $194.0 million in the third quarter this year compared with $280.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $78.8 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, compared with $145.4 million, or $4.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

“We continued to see strong demand for our services during the third quarter,” said Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Dietrich. “We were also pleased to announce a long-term ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) agreement under which all four of our new and incoming 777-200 freighters are placed with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA.”

Mr. Dietrich continued: “Notwithstanding this strong demand, our third-quarter performance was impacted by operational disruptions related to an increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly in July and August, as well as the effects of Hurricane Ian at the end of the quarter. I would like to thank our Atlas team for working together through these challenges on behalf of our customers.”

Transaction Update

As previously announced, on August 4, 2022, Atlas Air Worldwide entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC and Hill City Capital LP. In light of this pending acquisition, Atlas Air Worldwide will not hold an earnings conference call or provide forward-looking guidance. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will hold a related special meeting of shareholders on November 29, 2022.

The Company continues to expect to complete this transaction in the fourth quarter 2022 or the first quarter 2023.

Third-Quarter Results

Revenue grew to $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $1.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. Volumes in the third quarter of 2022 totaled 79,274 block hours compared with 90,363 in the third quarter of 2021.

Higher Airline Operations revenue primarily reflected an increase in the average rate per block hour, partially offset by a reduction in block hours flown. The higher average rate per block hour was primarily due to higher fuel prices and higher yields (net of fuel), including the impact of new and extended long-term contracts and increased cargo flying for the AMC. Block hours decreased primarily due to operational disruptions related to an increase in COVID-19 cases (which were significantly higher in July and August), our operation of fewer passenger flights and the effects of Hurricane Ian. The increase in cases and effects of the hurricane adversely impacted our crew availability and our ability to position them due to the widespread and well-publicized cancellations of commercial passenger flights.

Airline Operations segment contribution decreased during the quarter primarily due to increased pilot costs related to our new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), higher overtime pay related to an increase in COVID-19 cases (which were significantly higher in July and August), as well as higher premium pay for pilots operating in certain areas significantly impacted by COVID-19. Segment contribution was also adversely impacted by lower aircraft utilization and higher crew travel costs related to the operational disruptions described in the segment revenue discussion above, as well as higher commercial passenger airfares. In addition, segment contribution was negatively impacted by higher heavy maintenance expense and a decrease in AMC passenger flying. These items were partially offset by higher yields (net of fuel), primarily driven by increased cargo flying for the AMC and the impact of new and extended long-term contracts.

In Dry Leasing, segment revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was relatively unchanged compared with the prior-year period. Higher segment contribution was primarily due to lower interest expense related to the scheduled repayment of debt.

Unallocated income and expenses, net, decreased during the quarter primarily due to a $15.2 million adjustment to paid time-off benefits recorded in 2021 related to our new CBA, lower interest expense related to our adoption of the amended accounting guidance for convertible notes and lower professional fees.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included an effective income tax rate of 23.2%. On an adjusted basis, our results reflected an effective income tax rate of 22.6%.

Nine-Month Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, our reported net income totaled $229.9 million, or $6.82 per diluted share, compared with net income of $316.6 million, or $10.52 per diluted share, in the prior-year period (which included $40.9 million, $31.9 million after tax, of CARES Act grant income).

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totaled $612.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with $705.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted net income totaled $264.9 million, or $9.04 per diluted share, compared with $339.4 million, or $11.44 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

Fleet

We took delivery of the first two of our four new 747-8Fs in May and October 2022. Based on the updated timeline provided by Boeing, the remaining two aircraft are anticipated to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. As announced in February 2022, all four of these aircraft are placed with customers under long-term agreements.

As announced in September 2022, all four of our new and incoming 777-200LRFs have been placed with MSC under a long-term ACMI contract. Reflecting Boeing’s current expectations, we anticipate the first aircraft to be delivered late in the fourth quarter of this year and three more throughout 2023.

As previously disclosed, we are purchasing five of our existing 747-400Fs at the end of their leases during the course of this year, three of which were acquired between March and August 2022. We expect to complete the remaining two aircraft acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash

At September 30, 2022, our cash, including cash equivalents and restricted cash, totaled $476.0 million compared with $921.0 million at December 31, 2021.

The change in position resulted from cash used for investing and financing activities, including $290.1 million for pre-delivery payments for our new aircraft (of which $120.1 million related to a final payment for a 747-8F, and in early October, we completed the acquisition of that aircraft and received financing proceeds of $140.0 million), $216.6 million related to the settlement of our 2015 Convertible Notes and $100.0 million for our accelerated share repurchase program, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the evaluation of our business performance. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted net income; Adjusted Diluted EPS; Adjusted effective tax rate; and Free Cash Flow, which exclude certain noncash income and expenses, and items impacting year-over-year comparisons of our results. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net income; Diluted EPS; Effective tax rate; and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which are the most directly comparable measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, respectively.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of the company’s ongoing operations and in planning and forecasting future periods. We believe that these adjusted measures, when considered together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to assist investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. For example:

Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted net income; and Adjusted Diluted EPS provide a more comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings and are measures commonly used by shareholders to measure our performance. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined, in part, by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.

Adjusted effective tax rate provides insight into the tax effects of our ongoing business operations.

Free Cash Flow helps investors assess our ability, over the long term, to create value for our shareholders as it represents cash available to execute our capital allocation strategy.



About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Revenue $ 1,124,554 $ 1,016,100 $ 3,341,681 $ 2,867,832 Operating Expenses Aircraft fuel 352,289 216,638 982,508 594,458 Salaries, wages and benefits 264,685 231,437 848,610 642,417 Maintenance, materials and repairs 116,622 102,819 343,576 356,499 Depreciation and amortization 78,431 73,468 224,991 207,918 Travel 57,237 42,966 152,724 120,585 Navigation fees, landing fees and other rent 41,319 46,622 119,764 138,918 Passenger and ground handling services 33,138 40,268 102,821 121,837 Aircraft rent 13,603 15,485 39,211 53,928 Gain on disposal of flight equipment - (810 ) (6,221 ) (794 ) Special charge 6,299 - 8,932 - Transaction-related expenses 6,889 168 6,889 486 Other 62,284 63,106 172,576 183,366 Total Operating Expenses 1,032,796 832,167 2,996,381 2,419,618 Operating Income 91,758 183,933 345,300 448,214 Non-operating Expenses (Income) Interest income (2,426 ) (159 ) (3,539 ) (559 ) Interest expense 19,177 27,173 59,524 81,345 Capitalized interest (3,080 ) (2,335 ) (10,183 ) (5,456 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 689 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - - - 113 Other (income) expense, net (138 ) 3,136 81 (41,174 ) Total Non-operating Expenses (Income) 13,533 27,815 46,572 34,269 Income before income taxes 78,225 156,118 298,728 413,945 Income tax expense 18,125 36,583 68,859 97,367 Net Income $ 60,100 $ 119,535 $ 229,869 $ 316,578 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.12 $ 4.12 $ 8.07 $ 10.98 Diluted $ 1.79 $ 3.91 $ 6.82 $ 10.52 Weighted average shares: Basic 28,326 29,023 28,472 28,844 Diluted 34,066 30,547 34,143 30,117

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 465,499 $ 910,965 Restricted cash 10,473 10,052 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,039 and $4,003, respectively 259,663 305,905 Prepaid expenses, assets held for sale and other current assets 96,265 99,100 Total current assets 831,900 1,326,022 Property and Equipment Flight equipment 5,803,732 5,449,100 Ground equipment 110,034 101,824 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,466,810 ) (1,319,636 ) Flight equipment purchase deposits and modifications in progress 483,086 352,422 Property and equipment, net 4,930,042 4,583,710 Other Assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 114,999 138,744 Deferred costs and other assets 305,516 329,971 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 60,274 64,796 Total Assets $ 6,242,731 $ 6,443,243 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 93,959 $ 82,885 Accrued liabilities 611,591 641,978 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 397,875 639,811 Current portion of long-term operating leases 53,988 55,383 Total current liabilities 1,157,413 1,420,057 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 1,578,888 1,655,075 Long-term operating leases 125,251 166,022 Deferred taxes 415,683 354,798 Financial instruments and other liabilities 32,752 37,954 Total other liabilities 2,152,574 2,213,849 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

35,271,413 and 34,707,860 shares issued, 28,364,198 and 29,215,702

shares outstanding (net of treasury stock), as of September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively 352 347 Additional paid-in capital 871,099 934,516 Treasury stock, at cost; 6,907,215 and 5,492,158 shares, respectively (337,626 ) (225,461 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 59 (511 ) Retained earnings 2,398,860 2,100,446 Total stockholders’ equity 2,932,744 2,809,337 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,242,731 $ 6,443,243

Balance sheet debt at September 30, 2022 totaled $1,976.8 million, including the impact of debt issuance costs of $18.1 million, compared with $2,294.9 million, including the impact of $31.5 million of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $22.7 million at December 31, 2021. The face value of our debt at September 30, 2022 totaled $1,994.9 million, compared with $2,349.1 million on December 31, 2021.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 229,869 $ 316,578 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 262,881 265,231 Reversal of expected credit losses (538 ) (377 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 689 - Special charge 8,932 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Gain on disposal of flight equipment (6,221 ) (794 ) Deferred taxes 67,848 96,053 Stock-based compensation 9,438 10,653 Changes in: Accounts receivable 49,129 (15,785 ) Prepaid expenses, current assets and other assets (17,008 ) (43,297 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (29,444 ) (19,442 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 575,575 608,933 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (79,230 ) (64,132 ) Purchase deposits and payments for flight equipment and modifications (493,826 ) (346,028 ) Investment in joint ventures (9,341 ) (2,424 ) Proceeds from disposal of flight equipment 13,500 9,470 Net cash used for investing activities (568,897 ) (403,114 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt issuance 230,000 23,948 Payment of debt issuance costs (2,176 ) (1,274 ) Payments of debt and finance lease obligations (580,402 ) (271,078 ) Purchase of treasury stock (100,000 ) - Customer maintenance reserves and deposits received 12,911 13,491 Customer maintenance reserves paid - (35,608 ) Treasury shares withheld for payment of taxes (12,056 ) (7,438 ) Net cash used for financing activities (451,723 ) (277,959 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (445,045 ) (72,140 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 921,017 856,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 475,972 $ 784,141 Noncash Investing and Financing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment included in Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,344 $ 16,802 Acquisition of property and equipment acquired under operating leases $ 1,119 $ 9,661 Acquisition of flight equipment under finance leases $ 3,321 $ 191,913 Issuance of shares related to settlement of warrant liability $ - $ 31,582 Issuance of shares related to settlement of convertible notes $ 7,901 $ -

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Direct Contribution

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Revenue: Airline Operations $ 1,086,998 $ 980,714 $ 3,225,084 $ 2,762,815 Dry Leasing 41,779 40,926 129,263 121,694 Customer incentive asset amortization (9,474 ) (11,332 ) (29,389 ) (33,256 ) Other 5,251 5,792 16,723 16,579 Total Operating Revenue $ 1,124,554 $ 1,016,100 $ 3,341,681 $ 2,867,832 Direct Contribution: Airline Operations $ 169,065 $ 265,260 $ 551,214 $ 666,203 Dry Leasing 13,331 10,435 42,887 31,765 Total Direct Contribution for Reportable Segments 182,396 275,695 594,101 697,968 Unallocated income and (expenses), net (90,983 ) (120,219 ) (285,084 ) (284,218 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (689 ) - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - - - (113 ) Special charge (6,299 ) - (8,932 ) - Transaction-related expenses (6,889 ) (168 ) (6,889 ) (486 ) Gain on disposal of flight equipment - 810 6,221 794 Income before income taxes 78,225 156,118 298,728 413,945 Add back (subtract): Interest income (2,426 ) (159 ) (3,539 ) (559 ) Interest expense 19,177 27,173 59,524 81,345 Capitalized interest (3,080 ) (2,335 ) (10,183 ) (5,456 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 689 - Unrealized loss on financial instruments - - - 113 Other (income) expense, net (138 ) 3,136 81 (41,174 ) Operating Income $ 91,758 $ 183,933 $ 345,300 $ 448,214

Atlas Air Worldwide uses an economic performance metric, Direct Contribution, to show the profitability of each of its segments after allocation of direct operating and ownership costs. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has the following reportable segments: Airline Operations and Dry Leasing.

Direct Contribution consists of income (loss) before taxes, excluding loss on early extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on financial instruments, special charge, transaction-related expenses, loss (gain) on disposal of flight equipment, nonrecurring items, and unallocated expenses and (income), net.

Direct operating and ownership costs include crew costs, maintenance, fuel, ground operations, sales costs, aircraft rent, interest expense on the portion of debt used for financing aircraft, interest income on debt securities, and aircraft depreciation.

Unallocated expenses and (income), net include corporate overhead, nonaircraft depreciation, noncash expenses and income, interest expense on the portion of debt used for general corporate purposes, interest income on nondebt securities, capitalized interest, foreign exchange gains and losses, other revenue, other nonoperating costs and CARES Act grant income.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 60,100 $ 119,535 (49.7 )% Impact from: Customer incentive asset amortization 9,474 11,332 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits1 - 15,150 Special charge2 6,299 - Costs associated with transactions3 7,918 167 Noncash expenses and income, net4 - 4,821 Other, net5 - (371 ) Income tax effect of reconciling items (4,945 ) (5,189 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 78,846 $ 145,445 (45.8 )% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 34,066 30,547 Less: effect of convertible notes hedges6 (4,731 ) (717 ) Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,335 29,830 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 2.69 $ 4.88 (44.9 )%





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 229,869 $ 316,578 (27.4 )% Impact from: CARES Act grant income7 - (40,944 ) Customer incentive asset amortization 29,389 33,256 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits1 2,154 15,150 Special charge2 8,932 - Costs associated with transactions3 7,918 497 Noncash expenses and income, net4 - 14,239 Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Other, net5 (5,532 ) 324 Income tax effect of reconciling items (7,854 ) 222 Adjusted Net Income $ 264,876 $ 339,435 (22.0 )% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 34,143 30,117 Less: effect of convertible notes hedges6 (4,831 ) (442 ) Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,312 29,675 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 9.04 $ 11.44 (21.0 )%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent Change Income before income taxes $ 78,225 $ 156,118 (49.9 )% Impact from: Customer incentive asset amortization 9,474 11,332 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits1 - 15,150 Special charge2 6,299 - Costs associated with transactions3 7,918 167 Noncash expenses and income, net4 - 4,821 Other, net5 - (371 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 101,916 187,217 (45.6 )% Interest (income) expense, net 13,671 19,858 Other (income) expense, net (138 ) 3,136 Adjusted operating income $ 115,449 $ 210,211 (45.1 )% Income tax expense $ 18,125 $ 36,583 Income tax effect of reconciling items (4,945 ) (5,189 ) Adjusted income tax expense 23,070 41,772 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 101,916 $ 187,217 Effective tax expense rate 23.2 % 23.4 % Adjusted effective tax expense rate 22.6 % 22.3 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent Change Income before income taxes $ 298,728 $ 413,945 (27.8 )% Impact from: CARES Act grant income7 - (40,944 ) Customer incentive asset amortization 29,389 33,256 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits1 2,154 15,150 Special charge2 8,932 - Costs associated with transactions3 7,918 497 Noncash expenses and income, net4 - 14,239 Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Other, net5 (5,532 ) 324 Adjusted income before income taxes 341,589 436,580 (21.8 )% Interest (income) expense, net 45,802 61,091 Other (income) expense, net 81 (230 ) Adjusted operating income $ 387,472 $ 497,441 (22.1 )% Income tax expense $ 68,859 $ 97,367 Income tax effect of reconciling items (7,854 ) 222 Adjusted income tax expense 76,713 97,145 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 341,589 $ 436,580 Effective tax expense rate 23.1 % 23.5 % Adjusted effective tax expense rate 22.5 % 22.3 %

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 60,100 $ 119,535 (49.7 )% Interest expense, net 13,671 24,679 Depreciation and amortization 78,431 73,468 Income tax expense 18,125 36,583 EBITDA 170,327 254,265 Customer incentive asset amortization 9,474 11,332 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits1 - 15,150 Special charge2 6,299 - Costs associated with transactions3 7,918 167 Other, net5 - (371 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 194,018 $ 280,543 (30.8 )%





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent Change Net Income $ 229,869 $ 316,578 (27.4 )% Interest expense, net 45,802 75,330 Depreciation and amortization 224,991 207,918 Income tax expense 68,859 97,367 EBITDA 569,521 697,193 CARES Act grant income7 - (40,944 ) Customer incentive asset amortization 29,389 33,256 Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits1 2,154 15,150 Special charge2 8,932 - Costs associated with transactions3 7,918 497 Unrealized loss on financial instruments - 113 Other, net5 (5,532 ) 324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 612,382 $ 705,589 (13.2 )%

Adjustments to CBA paid time-off benefits in 2022 and 2021 are related to our new CBA. Special charge in 2022 represented a charge related to three CF6-80 engines held for sale and two CF6-80 engines Dry Leased to a customer. Costs associated with transactions in 2022 are related to our proposed Merger. Costs associated with transactions in 2021 are related to our acquisition of an airline. Noncash expenses and income, net in 2021 primarily related to amortization of debt discount on the convertible notes. Other, net in 2022 primarily related to a gain on the sale of six spare CF6-80 engines previously held for sale and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. Other, net in 2021 primarily related to leadership transition costs. Represents the economic benefit from our convertible notes hedges in offsetting dilution from our convertible notes as we concluded that generally there would be no economic dilution result from conversion of each of the convertible notes when our stock price is below the exercise price of the respective convertible note warrants. CARES Act grant income in 2021 related to income associated with the Payroll Support Program.





Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 149,587 $ 265,827 Less: Capital expenditures 25,037 20,773 Capitalized interest 3,080 2,335 Free Cash Flow1 $ 121,470 $ 242,719 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 575,575 $ 608,933 Less: Capital expenditures 79,230 64,132 Capitalized interest 10,183 5,456 Free Cash Flow1 $ 486,162 $ 539,345

Free Cash Flow = Net Cash from Operations minus Core Capital Expenditures and Capitalized Interest.





Core Capital Expenditures excludes purchases of aircraft.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Operating Statistics and Traffic Results

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Increase/ For the Nine Months Ended Increase/ September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Decrease) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Decrease) Block Hours Airline Operations Cargo 75,899 84,512 (8,613 ) 234,246 255,296 (21,050 ) Passenger 2,851 5,112 (2,261 ) 9,442 13,474 (4,032 ) Other 524 739 (215 ) 2,134 3,306 (1,172 ) Total Block Hours 79,274 90,363 (11,089 ) 245,822 272,076 (26,254 ) Revenue Per Block Hour Airline Operations $ 13,803 $ 10,943 $ 2,860 $ 13,234 $ 10,279 $ 2,955 Cargo $ 13,502 $ 10,383 $ 3,119 $ 12,944 $ 9,809 $ 3,135 Passenger $ 21,832 $ 20,187 $ 1,645 $ 20,436 $ 19,187 $ 1,249 Average Utilization (block hours per day) Airline Operations Cargo 9.4 10.7 (1.3 ) 9.9 10.5 (0.6 ) Passenger 3.1 5.6 (2.5 ) 3.4 4.9 (1.5 ) All Operating Aircraft1 8.8 10.2 (1.4 ) 9.3 10.1 (0.8 ) Fuel Charter Average fuel cost per gallon $ 3.64 $ 2.06 $ 1.58 $ 3.43 $ 1.90 $ 1.53 Fuel gallons consumed (000s) 96,805 105,258 (8,453 ) 286,863 312,662 (25,799 )

1. Average of All Operating Aircraft excludes Dry Leasing aircraft, which do not contribute to block-hour volumes.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Operating Statistics and Traffic Results

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Increase/ For the Nine Months Ended Increase/ September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Decrease) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Decrease) Segment Operating Fleet (average aircraft equivalents during the period) Airline Operations1 747-8F Cargo 10.9 10.0 0.9 10.4 10.0 0.4 747-400 Cargo 34.8 34.6 0.2 34.6 34.3 0.3 747-400 Dreamlifter 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.4 1.0 (0.6 ) 747-400 Passenger 4.3 5.1 (0.8 ) 4.6 5.0 (0.4 ) 777-200 Cargo 9.0 9.0 - 9.0 9.0 - 767-300 Cargo 24.0 24.0 - 24.0 24.0 - 767-300 Passenger 5.7 4.9 0.8 5.6 4.9 0.7 767-200 Cargo - - - - 2.7 (2.7 ) 767-200 Passenger - - - - 0.2 (0.2 ) 737-800 Cargo 8.0 8.0 - 8.0 8.0 - Total 97.4 96.2 1.2 96.6 99.1 (2.5 ) Dry Leasing 777-200 Cargo 7.0 7.0 - 7.0 7.0 - 767-300 Cargo 21.0 21.0 - 21.0 21.0 - 737-300 Cargo - 1.0 (1.0 ) - 1.0 (1.0 ) Total 28.0 29.0 (1.0 ) 28.0 29.0 (1.0 ) Less: Aircraft Dry Leased to CMI customers (21.0 ) (21.0 ) - (21.0 ) (21.0 ) - Total Operating Average Aircraft Equivalents 104.4 104.2 0.2 103.6 107.1 (3.5 )