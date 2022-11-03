Cold Sore Treatment Market to Garner USD 1,376.06 Million with Healthy CAGR of 6.60% by 2029, Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, and Trends forecast

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Cold Sore Treatment Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. This Cold Sore Treatment market research study has been built with a commitment to excellence and a dedication to a highly resilient and comprehensive methodology. Also highlighted in the Cold Sore Treatment study are analyses of distribution channel analysis, competitive business intelligence, customer insights, and growth opportunity assessment (DCA). For Cold Sore Treatment Corporation to make educated guesses about how to maximize return on investment, it needs analysis and evaluation of key industry trends, market size, market share projections, and sales volume, all of which are provided in the Cold Sore Treatment report (ROI). For a clear comprehension of the data, a graphical approach has been used to illustrate the information.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cold sore treatment market was valued at USD 825.24 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,376.06 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

A cold sore is a fluid-filled blister that occurs on the lips or around the mouth. Fever blisters, oral herpes, and herpes labialis are all terms used to describe cold sores. Herpes simplex is the virus that causes them. Herpes simplex virus 1 is the most prevalent strain of the virus that causes cold sores. Antiviral ointments, including acyclovir and penciclovir, are applied on sores as part of the treatment. These may work for some people, but they are frequently ineffective. Antiviral oral drugs such as famciclovir, acyclovir, and valacyclovir can help reduce the duration and severity of sores. Symptoms may be relieved by applying over-the-counter pain relievers to the sores (topical). Anti-inflammatory drugs could potentially be beneficial.

According to World Health Organization statistics, from 2020, around 3.7 million persons nationwide were infected with HSV 1. Direct contact with infected skin or saliva transmits the HSV-1 virus. Primary infection can produce a fever, aching gums, a sore throat, and swollen or irritated glands in the neck in children. The virus then becomes dormant in nerve roots close to the affected skin. The virus only rarely, if ever, reactivates in certain persons. Recurrences of the virus, known as secondary herpes episodes, can occur in certain people, resulting in cold sores. While the exact reason of reactivation has yet to be discovered, a range of factors, such as stress, dental treatment, illness, lip trauma, or sun exposure, might trigger an outbreak

Some of the major players operating in the Cold Sore Treatment market are

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Cipla Inc. (U.S.)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Recent Development

In July 2021, Devirex had announced the launch of lipivir. Devirex is beginning a new phase of development: what was developed in the lab will be gradually distributed to other markets. Lipivir(R) lip gel, which prevents cold sores, was accessible in pharmacies, drugstores, beauty spas, and online in early 2021 in Switzerland and Austria after hundreds of hours of creation, research, and analysis.

Opportunities:

Lack of drug calls for new medicine

The market's growth is fueled by lack of drug calls for new medicine. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the cold sore treatment market growth . There are only a few medicines available to treat cold sore on the market. This encourages pharmaceutical companies to produce new medications. The players are doing this by incorporating new technologies that will allow them to isolate the molecule for treatment. Furthermore, the issues of maintaining optimal pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of medications are providing pharmaceutical firms with profitable opportunities.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by investment to develop advanced technologies and increase the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the cold sore treatment market growth.

Segmentation Covered: Cold Sore Treatment Market

Strain Type

Herpes Simplex Type-1 Virus

Herpes Simplex Type-2 Virus

Therapeutics Type

Antiviral Agents

.Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Penciclovir

Analgesic Agents

Lysine

Rhubarb and sage

Propolis

Drug Type

Branded

Generics

Dosage Form

Tablet

Capsule

Ointment

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Cold Sore Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the cold sore treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the cold sore treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing target population and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players and rising consumer's awareness about the STD diseases will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to growing number of patient population in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Key Drivers

High prevalence rate of HSV infection

The rising prevalence of HSV infection across the globe will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the market's growth rate. In persons with long-term or chronic conditions, HSV increases the chance of acquiring and transmitting HIV infection and can cause significant complications such as encephalitis and keratitis. This, combined with the rising number of patients with chronic conditions, is one of the major factors driving the demand for HSV therapy worldwide.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of cold sore treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Cold Sore Treatment Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cold Sore Treatment market trends forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the cold sore treatment market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cold Sore Treatment Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Strain Type Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Therapeutics Type Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Drug Type Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Dosage Form Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By End User Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Cold Sore Treatment Market, By Region Global Cold Sore Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

